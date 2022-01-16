what we know about the appeal hearing

Analysis: There are no winners in Djokovic’s case 0:53

(CNN) — Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic is in a legal battle against the Australian government’s decision to cancel his visa.

Before the Federal Court broke for lunch, lawyers for both sides were given the opportunity to make their case as to why Djokovic’s visa should, and should not, be cancelled.

This is what we know so far:

Why are Djokovic’s lawyers in court?

The tennis player tries to reverse the decision of Friday when his visa was canceled. He wants to compete at the Australian Open, which starts on Monday, and hopefully win a 21st Grand Slam title, something unprecedented in the history of the sport.

The latest in court

The court adjourned at 3 pm (local time) on Sunday as the judges consider Djokovic’s fate.

Chief Justice James Allsop adjourned the court so he and two other justices can consider arguments made during Sunday’s hearing.

Judge Allsop said he hoped to be able to issue a decision on Sunday, although there was a possibility that they would need to schedule another hearing on Monday morning.

Djokovic would be on center court on Monday night, if he is allowed to play

Novak Djokovic is set to take center court when the Australian Open begins on Monday, if he is allowed to play the Grand Slam.

Tournament organizers released the schedule for day one matches on Sunday, with Djokovic appearing in Monday’s final match at Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic is scheduled to face fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic.

Whether Djokovic can play will depend on the outcome of his appeal against a ministerial decision to cancel his visa.

Federal court judges are currently deliberating the case after lawyers for Djokovic and the government appeared in court early Sunday.

What do your lawyers argue?

Djokovic’s lawyer, Nick Wood, laid out three reasons why Immigration Minister Alex Hawke made a jurisdictional error.

Wood focused on the first reason, arguing that the minister did not consider the consequences of canceling Djokovic’s visa. He said it was possible that expelling Djokovic would serve to incite anti-vaccines against the government, exactly what the government says it is trying to prevent.

The other two reasons are that the minister could not be satisfied that Djokovic’s presence “is or could be” a relevant risk, and that the decision to ban him for his “stance on vaccination” was not reasonable or irrational.

What’s happening with the government?

However, Stephen Lloyd, representing Hawke, said the cancellation of Djokovic’s visa was not just about his potential to spark protests among anti-vaccines.

He said Djokovic had shown little regard for covid-19 restrictions by ignoring a positive covid-19 test and not wearing a mask during a photo shoot. Lloyd said that could threaten public health by encouraging others to ignore health instructions.

Where is Djokovic?

Early Sunday morning, Djokovic was driven from the Park Hotel in Melbourne, where he is being held by immigration, to his lawyers’ office to observe the proceedings.

For a short time, two Djokovic fans stood outside the office building, showing their support for the star and watching the audience on a mobile phone.

What happens next?

A decision is expected to be made today on whether the world’s No. 1 tennis player will play the Australian Open, or if his visa cancellation stands and he needs to leave the country.