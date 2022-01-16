What is known about Kevin Durant’s knee injury in Brooklyn Nets? | NBA.com Argentina

The forward left the game against the Pelicans with a left knee injury. We review what is known about the complication of the great star of Steve Nash’s team.

Beyond the Brooklyn’s dominance over the Pelicans, Saturday’s session brought bad news for those led by Steve Nash. And it is that his greatest figure, Kevin Durant, had to leave the game with an injury to his left knee, after his partner Bruce Brown fell on him.

Durant withdrew with obvious signs of pain to the locker room and Brooklyn quickly took it upon himself to rule him out for the rest of the night, with what was first called a left knee sprain. But of course, it was just an initial diagnosis.

KD limped to the locker room after an apparent knee injury. Hope he’s ok 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SiXVMjzI90 – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 16, 2022

What injury does Kevin Durant have?

This Sunday an MRI was performed on the Brooklyn Nets star and the result was that he has a left knee medial collateral ligament sprain. The franchise added that Durant is expected to return to 100% after going through a rehab stint.

Following an MRI this morning, Kevin Durant was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral of the left knee. Durant is expected to return to full strength following a period of rehabilitation. Updates regarding his return will be provided as appropriate. – Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 16, 2022

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the recovery process from KD will take between four and six weeks, with what he would miss between 14 and 20 games of the 40 that remain for Brooklyn in the Regular Phase and his presence in the All-Star Game in Cleveland, to be held at the end of February, is now in doubt.

Durant came to score 12 points in 12 minutes before the injury, in addition to lowering 3 rebounds, adding 2 assists and giving a steal and a cover. All in what was his return to action, after being rested in his Nets’ loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Brooklyn entered Saturday with a record of 26 wins and 15 losses, ranked third in the Eastern Conference. Before this game, Durant led the team with 29.7 points, in addition to 7.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists, shooting 52% from the field. KD had played 35 of 41 possible commitments prior to the matchup against the Pelicans.

The opinions expressed herein do not necessarily reflect those of the NBA or its organizations.