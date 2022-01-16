Watch the Bengals’ CJ Uzomah hit the Ickey Shuffle after the first TD of the playoffs

Cincinnati Bengals tight end CJ Uzomah did the Ickey Shuffle after scoring the postseason playoff touchdown.

CJ Uzomah celebrates the first touchdown of the 2021 AFC playoffs by hitting the Ickey Shuffle in front of the raucous Cincinnati Bengals crowd.

Cincinnati marched down the field on their first offensive possession of the AFC Wild Card Game against the Los Vegas Raiders. Down 3-0, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow found Cincinnati’s emerging star tight end in front of the goal line for six. As everyone and his brother outside of Raider Nation expected, Uzomah celebrated like it was 1988 by playing the Ickey Shuffle in Cincinnati.

This is the first time the Bengals have been in the AFC playoffs since the 2015 NFL season.

Cincinnati Bengals TE CJ Uzomah does the Ickey Shuffle after hitting the ground

The celebration first rose to national prominence during the 1988 AFC Championship season for the Bengals. It is named after rookie running back Ickey Woods, who did a bit of a dance after scoring touchdowns. He rushed for 1,066 yards and 15 touchdowns in his rookie season at UNLV. However, he tore his ACL in the second game the following year, cutting his career short.

Although Woods only played for the Bengals for four seasons, he is an important part of their cultural tradition. For Uzomah to celebrate a Bengals icon who was at the height of his powers five years before he was born just goes to show the lasting impact Woods had on Queen City during his brief but unforgettable NFL career. A commercial for GEICO with deli meats helped revive this.

The Ickey Shuffle is as iconic as the Lambeau Leap in Green Bay and the Dirty Bird in Atlanta.