Volkswagen considers launching an electric Beetle

The electric cars they are the future, there is no doubt about it, but they also bring with them, once again, vintage fashion. The fashion of reviving old models equipped with new technologies is back, given the simplicity of electric cars and the design freedom they allow. Renault, for example, has already seen the potential and will launch two new electric cars inspired (but not the same) by old classics such as the R-4 and R-5.

It will not be the only brand that throws nostalgia for its batch of vehicles without emissions, because volkswagen, for example, will do the same. It’s no surprise, let’s not forget that the brand is developing a new electric generation of the mythical T1, the ID.Buzz And apparently, there will also be an electric version of the Beetle. Herbet Diess, the current CEO of Volkswagen, has said he is interested in continuing the “vintage” trend with a resurrection of the electric-powered Beetle.

At the moment, there is nothing officially confirmed

Rumors about the arrival of an electric Volkswagen Beetle are not new, but Diess has stirred them up again with his statements. According to the head of the German company, this possibility is being discussed in high places and would arrive, hypothetically, after the launch of the Volkswagen ID.Buzz.

Recently, Diess was answering some questions on the Weibo social network, a social network of Chinese origin similar to Facebook, and one of the questions referred precisely to the possibility of seeing a new generation of the Beetle but with an electric motor, as well like the idea of ​​launching camperized ID vans. A question to which Mr. Herbert responded by stating that the company was thinking of the electric Beetle.

“I am very excited about a product that is not so famous in China, the ID. BUZZ. After launching it, we will probably have a better experience of how we can bring our traditional and emotional world to the electric vehicle sector. And then it would be easy to make other emotional (models) as well. We’ve been thinking about the Beetle, yes. We have been thinking about buggies and other emotional cars in our history. That would be possible and I look forward to suggestions from China on what we should do.” – Herbet Diess in response to a question on the Weibo social network

The Volkswagen Beetle, one of the biggest myths in the industry

Volkswagen owes it all to the Beetle, which wasn’t always called that, by the way. The Volkswagen “Beetle” was actually the first Volkswagen in history and it was not “a Volkswagen”, it was “the Volkswagen”, the German people’s car that the Nazi party developed to serve as a cheap and durable vehicle. It was manufactured for 65 years and it was in its last generations, with the arrival of the New Beetle in 1998, when it began to be known as the “Beetle” (beetle in English).

The model stopped being marketed in 2019, since it never lived up to expectations (it was not a cheap car either, everything is said) and the sales figures never reached the forecasts. But given the importance of the model and the number of followers it has around the world, coupled with the trend of electrification, the return of an electric Beetle could be a success.

It would take as its starting point the new modular platform SSP (Scalable System Platform), a highly flexible platform that will be ready in 2026 and that, according to the brand, will greatly reduce complexity and therefore costs, which will be seen even more contents by fully exploiting the synergies between the brands.

