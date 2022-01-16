Viral: Dwayne Johnson surprised the world with his new facet as a comedian

I had it saved. Dwayne Johnson He is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood and one of the main figures in action movies. However, several years ago, the former WWE Champion He surprised the world by showing an unprecedented facet to his millions of fans.

During an interview to promote the film Central Intelligence, ‘The rock‘ caught the attention of locals and strangers by imitating the voice of one of his best friends and colleague kevin hart.

Dwayne Johnson held this imitation for several seconds and made the journalist laugh, but especially kevin hart, who could not contain his laughter, so he only managed to cover his face.

As is known, the remembered ‘people’s champion‘ feels like a fish in water when he participates in the filming of an action production. However, he has also been a figure in comedy films, which is why his great sense of humor was not a surprise to many.

It is worth mentioning that, although the recording is past, the video has become again viral in TikTok and thousands of users have shared the famous moment they starred in Dwayne Johnson Y kevin hart.

The Rock will not return to Fast and Furious

Some weeks ago, Dwayne Johnson He called Vin Diesel “manipulator” and ruled out returning to Fast and Furious for the next films to be filmed.