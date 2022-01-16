Vin Diesel wants a ‘Fast & Furious’ musical

‘Fast & Furious 9’ is about to hit Spanish theaters. will he next july 2 as the ninth film in the saga (the tenth in the franchise without counting the spin-off ‘Hobbs & Shaw’). The actors are promoting the premiere of the new installment and this includes some interviews and visits to television programs. Precisely in one of these television interviews, Vin Diesel has announced that he wants a ‘Fast & Furious’ musical.

The revelation took place in a 17-minute interview on the program Kelly Clarkson Show In the past week. During the interview (in English) different topics were touched on, including his past as a break dancer and his son’s burgeoning acting career, which will even appear in the new movie. However, the most interesting came at the end of the interview. Clarkson asked Diesel if he had any interest in doing a ‘Fast & Furious’ musical and, instead of ignoring the question as a joke, the actor He answered with a resounding yes.

Diesel mentions that “he’s been dying to do a musical his whole life.” The actor who gives life to Dom Toretto almost starred in an adaptation of ‘Guys and Dolls’ that never came. It seems that musicals have been of interest to him for a long time, although there are really no plans to produce such a show.

The truth is that the idea, although extravagant, could work. Almost anything related to the saga of ‘Full throttle’ usually gives positive results given the large number of fans that the franchise has. Besides, the music It is often an essential part of today’s movies, including even original themes created for the big screen.

On the other hand, Vin Diesel, who has a singing career, seems interested in any option. Something that characterizes the franchise is that there are no limits to the imagination. Remember it all started with street races and big truck heists, and now they’re going to travel to space with a modified Pontiac Fiero. Why not also a ‘Fast & Furious’ musical?