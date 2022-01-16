VIDEO: They show in an animation how the Earth ‘breathes’ with carbon

The visualization is based on observations from satellites and hundreds of carbon monitoring stations processed with the help of machine learning.

Ecologist Marcus Reichstein, from the Max Planck Institute for Biochemistry (Germany), published on January 6 an animation that shows how the terrestrial ecosystem produces and captures atmospheric carbon.

In the video you can see how, throughout the year, some parts of the globe rise or sink, depending on whether CO2 is neutralized or produced. These two processes are also indicated by coloration, from blue to orange depending on their intensity.

“What I really like is that we intuitively see the carbon ‘sink’ when the biosphere is absorbing it from the atmosphere,” says Reichstein.

The animation is based on estimates from the FLUXNET project, which Reichstein and colleagues carried out with the help of machine learning, using data from satellites and hundreds of carbon monitoring stations around the world.

Seasonal fluctuations in carbon production and sequestration are due to the life cycles of plants. In summer, they take that element from the atmosphere and use it for growth, while in winter the carbon stored in their organisms is released again in the process of decomposition. The ocean appears constant in the animation because its seasonal variability is “an order of magnitude smaller” than that of land, Indian Reichstein. “However, on large scales it would be interesting,” he added.

In a comment published this Friday by the LiveScience portal, the scientist said that, although “the visualization is really just a project for fun”, it can explain the complicated carbon cycle and draw attention to its anthropogenic changes: “Basically, it shows how important thing is to protect carbon sinks.

