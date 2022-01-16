Video games increase their price by 60 percent due to taxes

The industry of video game continues to rise as well as its price, which continues to rise, although in reality the public continues to consume them.

There are multiple factors that determine the price of a video game such as the console in which it will be released, the quality of the title, the study behind its development, but in Mexico You also have to talk about the value of the peso in the world economy.

The vast majority of video games are sold in dollars and the proximity to U.S It greatly affects prices in Mexico. “What controls the market in the sale of the dollar will end up affecting many other places where the currency may be depreciated or where the legal tender is not the dollar,” said David Alonso Santivañez, CEO & founder of GameMetron, for Millennium.

In addition, the digital sales tax has also increased video game prices in the last 6 years by more than 50 percent. In fact, stores like the one in PlayStation online shows you a price and at the time of making the purchase it is more expensive because it adds the tax, unlike Xbox that shows the final price in addition to making the direct conversion to pesos.

