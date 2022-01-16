The information on the labor market published by the Public Employment Service registers in the month of December 2021 a total of 1,042 doctors and 2,800 nurses as unemployed job seekers in full debate on the shortage of toilets in Spain and in the rest of Europe. Various voices within the health sector show the problem that this field has in finding health workers and in filling positions with profiles that are most in demand due, among other circumstances, to the Covid-19 pandemic, positions that are difficult to fill, or the working conditions offered.

In fact, private health, in its case, states that 95 percent of the centers in Spain looking for nurses without finding them, a percentage that drops to 58 percent in the search for doctors, also without success and for years, the Ombudsman denounces that Spain has a shortage of doctors in Primary Care, in rural health and in specialties and also a low number of professionals of Nursing (4,000 are going to retire in the next few years, according to Satse).

Total numbers of unemployed doctors and nurses

In its latest report published with the data corresponding to the month of December 2021, the SEPE has registered a total of 1,867 unemployed job seekers with the Nursing Diploma and 930 with the degree of the same specialty.

Regarding the data corresponding to the medical university studies, the figures included in the SEPE report reflect that 785 graduates and 257 graduates have ended the year 2021 unemployed. The figures are especially striking at a time when Ómicron continues to have a strong transmission force with the highest cumulative incidence of the pandemic in Spain, which is affecting the proper functioning of Primary Care and hospital services.

The labor market becomes especially complicated among the health companies, according to the data provided by the report of the Public Employment Service. Of the total number of unemployed applicants with a university degree corresponding to Medicine, one 71.7 percent are women. As for the figure referring to unemployed health workers with a diploma or degree in Nursing, the percentage increases to 86.9 percent.

Authorization to hire retirees and non-EU citizens

While almost 4,000 health workers, including doctors and nurses, are seeking employment, the Government extended last December the signing of retired and non-EU doctors to reinforce the workforce and face the healthcare pressure suffered from the Covid-19 virus.

The data that reflects the reality of the toilets coincides with the peak of the sixth wave that the General Council of Medical Colleges (Cgcom) pointed out as guilty of being able to “break” the SNS due to the hospital saturation which has forced to stop assistance to non-covid patients, causing indirect damage that may be “very important”.

The Cgcom warned of the tiredness of doctors and nurses who see the refusal to reinforce infrastructures and staff, as well as “mistreatment” in the hiring of professionals, which generates an “enormous demoralization and tiredness” in health centers and services.