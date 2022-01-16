Two new casualties in Santiago Solari’s America

In Stove Soccer, not all are new additions to the Eagles of America squad led by Santiago Solari.

The Eagles of America, without a doubt, have been the main protagonists of the Stove Football of the MX League in the last weeks. It is that the directive of the institution cream blue a profound renovation was really proposed in the campus that he directs Santiago Solari for the 17 dates that make up the regular phase of the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX.

Waiting for official announcements, the high command, in off, assure that Jorge Mere of Bundesliga FC Cologne, Alexander Zendejas of Club Necaxa, Paul Arriola of D.C. United from MLS Y Paul Solari of Colo-Colo from Chile, they will be arriving at CDMX shortly to join the work in the facilities of the complex of Coapa under the command of Little Indian.

But not all are high in the cast of Santiago Solari. In fact, since the participation of the Eagles on the Big party of Shout Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX, the America club does not stop posting exits, like the one from Nicolás Castillo, Nicolás Benedetti, Sebastián Córdova, Renato Ibarra, Leonardo Suárez and Ramón Juárez.

But two more elements would be added to this extensive list. According to the journalist of the newspaper RÉCORD Víctor Díaz, Fernando Madrigal and Antonio Lopez will travel to Aguascalientes to join the Necaxa from Paul Guede: “America will have 2 more casualties, Fernando Madrigal and Chucho Lopez they will be players of Necaxa in the next few hours. They both go on loan”.

America reached an agreement with Colo-Colo for Pablo Solari

Paul Solari would have said goodbye to Colo-Colo in the classic with University of Chile which he played on Friday, January 14 at night at the Stadium One of the city of La Plata in Argentina. According to RECORD, the directive of the Eagles of America reached an agreement with his peers from the Chilean cast for the purchase of a percentage of the record.