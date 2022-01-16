Tris and Chispazo: results for TODAY, Saturday, January 15

The Tris Y Spark TODAY Saturday, January 15, will have its draws 28122 and 8846. Discover the results and winning numbers of Lotenal in this note. Also, discover the results and numbers that fell will be available AT THE END OF THE NOTE.

For the Chispazo there are two daily draws. First, at 3:00 p.m. CDMX time, the draw for Las Tres takes place. Then, the Classic draw starts at 9:00 p.m.

For its part, there are five daily draws of the Tris in different time slots: Midday (1:00 p.m.), Las Tres (3:00 p.m.), Extra (5:00 p.m.), Las Siete (7:00 p.m.) and Clásico (8:50 p.m.).

+ CLICK HERE to see the draws ONLINE (valid for Tris and Chispazo)

Once the draw is over, each player will have the right to collect the prizes obtained up to the next 60 days. Those people who exceed the collection date will not be able to request the amount earned.

Results of TODAY’s Tris Saturday, January 15 | Numbers that fell in Lotenal

In total, there are five daily draws in different time slots: Noon (1:00 p.m.), Las Tres (3:00 p.m.), Extra (5:00 p.m.), Las Siete (7:00 p.m.) and Clásico (8:50 p.m.). All of them can be viewed in the official streaming of Forecasts (CLICK HERE).

Tris Results: Noon Winning Numbers for Draw 28118 Saturday, January 15

This draw is made from 1:00 p.m. The results and winning numbers can be checked by doing CLICK HERE.

Tris results: winning numbers of Las 3 of the draw 28119 Saturday, January 15

This draw takes place from 3:00 p.m. The results and winning numbers can be checked by doing CLICK HERE.

Tris results: winning numbers of the Extra draw 28120 Saturday, January 15

This draw takes place from 5:00 p.m. The results and winning numbers can be checked by doing CLICK HERE.

Tris results: winning numbers of Las 7 del 28121 Saturday January 15

This raffle takes place at 7:00 p.m. The results and winning numbers can be checked by doing CLICK HERE.

Tris results: winning numbers of the Classic 28122 Saturday, January 15

This raffle takes place at 8:50 p.m. The results and winning numbers can be checked by doing CLICK HERE.

Spark of TODAY Saturday January 15: results and numbers that fell in Lotenal

There are two daily draws for this game. First, at 3:00 p.m. CDMX time, the draw for Las Tres takes place. Then, the Classic draw starts at 9:00 p.m. Both can be enjoyed ONLINE through the official streaming of Forecasts (CLICK HERE).

Chispazo results: Las Tres winning numbers and draw schedule 8845 Saturday, January 15

The Chispazo de Las Tres draw will start at 3:00 p.m. CDMX time. The results and winning numbers can be consulted by doing CLICK HERE.

Chispazo results: Classic winning numbers and draw schedule 8846 Saturday, January 15

The draw for the Chispazo Clásico will start at 9:00 p.m. CDMX time. The results and winning numbers can be consulted by doing CLICK HERE.

Tris | How to participate and bet on the Lotenal game

Tris is one of the most popular draws in the country because you can decide how much you want to win by choosing the degree of difficulty and investment you want to play. If you played a direct 5, choosing 5 numbers from 0 to 9, your prize could be up to 500 thousand pesos.

In total, there are five daily draws in different time slots: Noon (1:00 p.m.), Las Tres (3:00 p.m.), Extra (5:00 p.m.), Las Siete (7:00 p.m.) and Clásico (8:50 p.m.).

Spark of the National Lottery | How to play and bet

Chispazo is the easiest National Lottery game to win, you just have to match 5 numbers out of 28. There are two draws a day from Monday to Sunday, so you have two daily chances to be one of the lucky ones.

There are two daily draws for this game. First, at 3:00 p.m. CDMX time, the draw for Las Tres takes place. Then, the Classic draw starts at 9:00 p.m.

Spark of TODAY Saturday January 15 | Lotenal jackpot and prizes

The prizes to be distributed in the last draw were a total of $1,103,586 mxn. The prizes are usually quite similar on each day.