Tragedy On Set: 5 Actors Who Died On The Set – Movie News

Their careers in the acting world were unexpectedly cut short.





There is only one thing certain in life and that is that death is inevitable. In many cases, moreover, it is random and does not wait for us to be prepared for it. It does not understand social status, money or popularity and it is possibly the most earthly thing that can happen to all of us. In the case of the actors on this list, death came to them while they were working and, without detracting from what happened, at least they got in an environment they loved.

On filming, as in any everyday aspect, there are accidents, problems and events of all kinds. Also losses that leave a deep mark among their peers. Not all of them are as tragic as the one suffered by Brandon Lee, who was accidentally shot on the set of The Raven, or the one suffered by Vic Morrow during the production of Edge of Reality, who was decapitated in a helicopter crash.

Leaving aside these extreme cases, there are actors who fell ill during a work day and, unfortunately, did not return home that day. Here we tell you 5 sad stories of actors who died during filming.

John Ritter in ‘Not With My Daughters’





You may not place John Ritter in a particular film at first, but his face will certainly be familiar to you. He appeared in more than 100 films and series, as well as acting on Broadway, with This Boy Is a Devil being his most well-known title. The actor died in 2003 at the age of 54 while filming Not with my daughters, a comedy in which he starred alongside Katey Sagal and Kaley Cuoco.

The actor was rehearsing his scenes at the Disney studio in Burbank when he began to feel unwell. He was sweating, his chest hurt, he was vomiting… Something was wrong. He was rushed to hospital where he was treated for a possible heart attack. However, what had was an aortic dissection and, although they put him in the operating room, he died a few hours after being admitted.

Brandon Lee in ‘The Raven’





The death of Brandon Lee is one of the best known in Hollywood for the tragic circumstances in which it occurred. The actor was on the set of El cuervo when was accidentally shot by a colleague. A live bullet that had become lodged in the barrel of the gun was ejected and struck Lee fatally. He was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery that lasted more than 5 hours, but the doctors were unable to save his life.

Lee was 28 years old when he passed away on March 31, 1993. Thus, the promising plans of the actor in Hollywood were truncated, who had three projects underway. His signing for The Raven was intended, from the beginning, to become a saga of three films. On the other hand, there are rumors that the Wachowski sisters wanted him to play Neo in The Matrix, a role that went to Keanu Reeves.

John Candy in ‘Caravan East’





At 43 years old, John Candy could boast of having become one of the most recognized and beloved comedy actors by the public. If you were born before the 90s, surely you remember him from movies like 1,2,3…Splash, Alone with our uncle and Full speed rascals. But, sadly, his career was cut short during the filming of the western comedy, Caravan to the East. And no member of the team could imagine that the recording day of that March 4, 1994, would be the last.

As reported by People magazine, that day, after finishing filming, he invited his assistants to his apartment to share a dinner that he himself had prepared. At the end of the evening, the actor called his two children to wish them happy dreams, and went to bed. Sometime in the night Candy suffered a myocardial infarction that would cause her death.

Roy Kinnear in ‘The Return of the Musketeers’





British actor Roy Kinnear also lost his life while doing what he loved best: getting in front of the cameras to get into all kinds of roles. At 54 years old, Kinnear had already spent more than three decades dedicated to the world of interpretation. Theater, television, cinema… there was no stage that he was not able to conquer with his charisma and sense of humor.

Perhaps his role in the classic A World of Fantasy, starring Gene Wilder, has come to mind; but his face was also popularized thanks to his role as Planchet, d’Artagnan’s servant, in the film The Three Musketeers: The Queen’s Diamonds. Interestingly, it was in the skin of this last character when he died during filming from The Return of the Musketeers. Kinnear was about to shoot a scene on horseback, on the set located in Toledo (Spain). A scene that would end in tragedy after falling to the ground and fracturing his pelvis. The emergency services transferred him to a hospital in Madrid, where he had to undergo surgery. Despite the efforts of the toilets, the interpreter died as a result of cardiac arrest.

Vic Morrow in ‘On the Edge of Reality’





We close this special about tragic events experienced on the set with, perhaps, one of the most dramatic in the history of cinema. We refer to the shocking death of Vic Morrow in the film In the limits of reality, in 1982, when he was only 53 years old. The actor, who had risen to fame thanks to his role in the television series war exploits (1962), had signed on to star in the Steven Spielberg-produced film based on the late 1950s/early 1960s fiction The Twilight Zone. A feature film divided into four episodes directed by John Landis, Spielberg, Joe Dante and George Miller.

In the first of these segments, Morrow gave life to the main character, a man who after losing the job he aspired to, having fallen into the hands of a Jew, becomes an intolerant and racist being. The action shows how this situation causes the character to travel to different moments in the past, in which he will be persecuted for his way of thinking. One of those trips takes him to the Vietnam War, where he decides to put aside his hatred to save two children in danger. A heroic scene that had a fatal outcome. During the recording of the sequence, in which Morrow carries each of the children under his arm, one of the helicopters that launched the pyrotechnic material lost control and fell on top of the actor and the two little ones. The three they died on the spot, causing a general commotion in the team. The scene was not included in the final cut of the film, but it was used to investigate what happened.

