Tom Cruise Test Shows People Can’t Spot Fake Videos Even If They Know They’re Fake

Most people are unable to tell that they are watching a video deepfake even when told that the content they are viewing may have been digitally altered, research suggests.

The term deepfake refers to a video in which artificial intelligence and deep learning – an algorithmic learning method used to train computers – have been used to make a person appear to say something they have not said.

Notable examples of this include a doctored video of Richard Nixon’s presidential address on Apollo 11 and Barack Obama insulting Donald Trump – with some researchers suggesting that illicit use of the technology could make it the most dangerous form of crime in the future.

In the first experiment, conducted by researchers from the University of Oxford, Brown University and the Royal Society, one group of participants watched five unaltered videos, while another watched four unaltered videos and one deepfake, and viewers were asked to spot which one was fake.

The research was carried out as part of a Royal Society report on how technology is changing information online, due to be published next week. It warns of the increase in disinformation and points out to the deepfakes as an area where further work is needed to limit damage.

The scientists used videos of Tom Cruise created by visual effects artist Chris Ume, in which the American actor is seen doing magic tricks and telling jokes about Mikhail Gorbachev in videos uploaded to TikTok.

Participants who received the warning beforehand identified the deepfake by 20 percent, versus the 10 percent who didn’t, but even with a direct warning more than 78 percent of people couldn’t tell the deepfake of authentic content.

“Individuals are no more likely to notice anything out of the ordinary when exposed to video deepfake of neutral content,” the researchers wrote in a previous publication of the work, “compared to a control group that only watched authentic videos.” The work is expected to be published, and peer-reviewed, in a few months.

Regardless of participants’ familiarity with Cruise, gender, level of social media use, or their confidence in being able to spot a doctored video, they all made the same mistakes.

The only characteristic that significantly correlates with the ability to detect a deepfake was age, according to the researchers, as older participants were better able to identify the deepfake.

“The difficulty of manually spotting real videos from fake ones (ie, with the naked eye) threatens to completely reduce the informational value of video media,” the researchers predict.

“As people internalize the deception capacity of deepfakes, you will rationally place less trust in all online videos, including authentic content.”

If this continues in the future, people will have to rely on warning labels and content moderation on social media to ensure that misleading videos and other misinformation do not become endemic on the platforms.

“The question we ask ourselves is: when they warn you that a video can be a deepfake, is that enough for the average internet user to detect the signals on their own? Our research suggests that, for most people, it is not.” The Independent lead author Andrew Lewis, a PhD researcher at the Center for Experimental Social Sciences at the University of Oxford.

“This means we will have to rely on – and trust – the moderation systems of the platforms we all use.”

Facebook, Twitter and other sites rely on regular users to flag content to their moderators, a task that could be difficult if people can’t tell disinformation from authentic content.

Facebook, in particular, has been repeatedly criticized for not providing enough support to its content moderators and for not removing fake content. Research from New York University and France’s Université Grenoble Alpes found that between August 2020 and January 2021, articles from well-known disinformation providers received six times more likes, actions and interactions than legitimate news articles.

Facebook argued that this type of research does not show the full picture, since “the commitment [con las páginas] should not … be confused with the number of people who actually see it on Facebook.”

The researchers also expressed concern that “these warnings could be viewed as politically motivated or biased,” as evidenced by conspiracy theories surrounding the Covid-19 vaccine or Twitter’s labeling of former President Trump’s tweets.

The deepfake of President Obama calling then-President Trump “a complete and total moron” was deemed accurate by 15 percent of people in a 2020 study, even though the content itself was “highly unlikely.”

The researchers warn that the general mistrust of information online is a possible result of both deepfakes and content warnings, and “policymakers should take this into account when assessing the prices and benefits of online content moderation.”