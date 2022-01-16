Today’s ephemeris: what happened on January 16 | Events that occurred in Argentina and the world

In the ephemeris of January 16 These events that occurred on a day like today in Argentina and the world stand out:

● 1948. John Carpenter is born in New York. He was part of the litter of directors who renewed Hollywood cinema in the 70s, along with Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola and Brian De Palma, and other filmmakers. He gave a twist to the classic night of the living dead with Assault on Precinct 13 before redefining the horror genre with movies like Halloween, The fog, escape from new york, The riddle of another world, Christina, Prince of Darkness Y in the mouth of madness, among other.

● 1957. Ricardo Darin is born. One of the most popular actors in Argentina, he began acting as a child. He stood out in soap operas and in theater before making the final leap to the cinema. Nine Queens he consecrated him as a box office actor in 2000. Later films with Juan José Campanella followed: The son of the bride (Oscar nominated), Avellaneda Moon Y The Secret in Their Eyes (who got the statuette). also filmed the aura, A Chinese story, Thesis on a homicide, Seventh, wild tales, Truman (for which he won best actor in San Sebastian), Border, black snow, Y The odyssey of the giles, among other titles.

● 1969. Jan Palach, a 20-year-old Czechoslovakian student, sets himself on fire in Prague’s Wenceslas Square. In this tragic way, protest against the Soviet invasion last August, which put an end to the opening that the government of Alexander Dubcek had tried during the so-called Prague Spring. Palach dies three days later from burns.

● 1986. In the town of San Fernando, the judoka Paula Pareto was born. He gave two Olympic medals to Argentina. The first was in Beijing 2008, where he won the bronze medal in the category of up to 48 kilos. Eight years later, in Rio de Janeiro, he won gold in the same category. Four years earlier, at London 2012, she had finished fifth.

● 1991. The Gulf War begins, the first war conflict after the fall of the Wall. On August 2, 1990, Iraq had invaded Kuwait. The United States led the opposition to Saddam Hussein’s action and obtained an ultimatum from the UN so that, no later than January 15, 1991, the Iraqi troops should leave Kuwaut. Failing to do so, Operation Desert Storm was launched: US and British planes attacked military targets in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq. Argentina supported the military intervention, which ended in February with the withdrawal of Hussein’s troops from Kuwait.

● 2016. Milagro Sala is arrested in Jujuy, accused of instigating crimes and riots with a camp started a month before in front of the provincial government house. The protest of the leader of the Túpac Amaru had originated at the dawn of the government of the radical Gerardo Morales, who had ordered changes in the granting of subsidies to cooperatives. Other causes will be added in the following months, amid reports of irregularities in the actions of the Jujuy Justice against the social leader. Sala has not been released since then. She accumulated several convictions and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has been concerned about her.