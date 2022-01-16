Titanic: The SECRET that unites Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet almost 25 years after the premiere

Next year will be fulfilled 25 years from one of those films that came to stay and settle forever in our lives: titanica. In 1997, with James Cameron directing and the central stars of Leonardo Dicaprio (as Jack Dawson) and Kate Winslet (Rose), the love story that was born on the historic ocean liner became a classic.

And such is the fanaticism that the film has generated that currently, at a quarter century of its premiere, continues to magnetize us and keep us motionless in front of the screen whenever we find it on TV or streaming. But obviously not only the spectators were marked one before and one after in their life.

And it is that the friendship that arose during the filming between Leo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet was so sincere and enduring that it remains today. Both are still in contact, while -in different interviews- they have also made it very clear that it was essential to stay united at the time of the different crises that arose during filming.

Not easy

titanica It was a real success, a film that came to win 11 Oscars during the most important ceremony in Hollywood in 1998, However, to reach success many times you have to be willing to suffer and sweat more than necessary. And the price of those 11 statuettes was not low at all.

The shooting of titanica demanded nothing more and nothing less than 7 months. More than 210 days of recording sessions -many of them double- and of different clashes, differences and short circuits. It was in this context that arose Leo and Kate’s friendship, who shared much more than the 7 months of filming that resulted 3 hours and 15 minutes of film.

“We definitely needed a shoulder to lean on and we were there for each other constantly. When you shoot a movie during seven monthsyou need someone with whom let off steam“he was honest in an interview with Access Hollywood DiCaprio referring to the filming of Titanic and his friendship with Winslet. “Is a great colleague and a wonderful person“, highlighted about Kate.

Even Leonardo DiCaprio recognized that the differences that could arise remained in the dressing rooms and the outskirts of the set, so as not to carry them at the time of the shooting.

The striking secret they periodically remember

For your part. Kate Winslet He has also referred on different occasions to his link with Leonardo DiCaprio and has been undone in praise to his former partner. And he even admitted that from time to time they recite to each other different phrases and passages from titanica!

“We are very close and sometimes we we quote each other lines from ‘Titanic’, because only we can and we really find it funWinslet confessed in an interview with Glamor magazine.

However, the actress did not give details of the phrases that are dedicated periodically, so there is no doubt: their dialogues, like the love of Jack and Rose (his characters) when he was born, will remain in secret to others.