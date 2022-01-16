Tijuana vs. Leon – Match Report – January 16, 2022

Xolos from Tijuana and the runner-up Lion got their first point Closure 2022, by drawing 1-1 in a match on the second date of the MX League.

The green bellies debuted in the tournament with a goal from the Chilean Victor Davila, because they did not play on date one, while the border team had just lost in their visit to Cruz Azul and tonight before their fans they came from behind and avoided defeat with both from the Argentine Lucas ‘Titi’ Rodriguez.

By the side of Xolos did not play his reinforcement Renato Ibarra neither with Lion his only contract until today, the Uruguayan attacker Federico Martínez.

The referee Óscar Mejía whistled and the teams began to make the game difficult; the two of them squeezed from the exit, not daring to open up happily, further than Xolos had the obligation to advance their lines more, given their local quality and the fact that they debuted with a defeat against Cruz Azul.

At the beginning, it was Xolos who best dodged the rival’s close pressure and at minute 20 Mauro Manotas took Jaine Barreiro down the left flank, but lost one-on-one with goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota and the opportunity slipped away.

The game was very short, with many fouls, and the chances of the contenders to seek advances were not many. The locals stole many balls, doing two over one at all times, but they did not bring it to fruition.

Xolos had more time on the ball, but Lion had more mobility to break the braided game and after stealing the ball from Víctor ‘Toro’ Guzmán, Victor Davila He advanced, entered the area and defined brilliantly for the 0-1, in the first arrival of the runner-up team of Mexican soccer.

Dávila scored León’s first goal in Clausura 2022. imago7

The match was tough and ‘Gallito’ Vázquez exemplified it with a reckless play on Jaine Barreiro, fouling him from behind on the support foot; for the whistler, the play deserved only a yellow for ‘Gallito’, while Barreiro left the field injured at 34′ and minutes later he had an ice bandage on his left ankle.

Andrés Mosquera relieved Barreiero and boy did he have a job, well Xolos He took advantage of the break for the change and came again and again, only he did not give a good sense to his shots. Before going to rest, Manotas had the opportunity to look for the tie on the line to the large area and flew it to 43 ‘.

Xolos returned intense, with the idea of ​​tying the game soon, although with the risk of being attacked by Lion that at 54′ caused the goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco to work hard on the edge of the area after Dávila’s shot. But the ambition of Xolos he was older; David Barbona sent a cannon shot on goal and after the offensive change sent by the Argentine coach Sebastián Méndez, the frontiersmen breathed better and the tie fell to 58′.

Lucas Rodríguez tied for Xolos against León. imago7

Xolos he had looked for the 1-1 with a lot of impetus; At the time of the play, all of León marked the rival on his court, but the service sent to him was more accurate. Titi Rodriguez, who with his left leg and with no one to stop him, lifted the ball and hit it close to a Cota post at medium height, with more positioning than strength. Golazo that gave the point to Xolos. At 60′, Manotas missed the second goal for the locals in the area.

The last 30 minutes of the match were ups and downs, with more time playing in the field of Lion. The greens defended themselves with occasional shocks, because the frontiersmen were on top, and they even scored a penalty against them at 92 ‘that in a few minutes was dismissed as out of place, when the VAR intervened.

The action was very doubtful, since on the last play Édgar López, who had taken over recently, entered the area in a good position when Cota ran over him. At the end, Lion he was able to keep the 1-1, having his best man in Cota.