Tigres vs Puebla: the mistakes that denied Piojo Herrera his first victory

Carlos Salcedo scored an own goal in the first half of the match against Puebla (Photo: Twitter/@TigresOficial)

After having tied at one goal in their presentation of the tournament, both the Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) and the Puebla Club looked for the first victory. On the paper, the premises had a greater possibility of imposing a result in their favor. However, a surprising performance by Nicolás Larcamón’s pupils, in combination with errors by the felines, consolidated a bitter experience for the fans of the San Nicolás de los Garza team.

One of the players who captured the most spotlight in the moments before the match was Carlos Salcedo. Through his Twitter account, the defender published a mysterious message with the legend “The last dance”, referring to its possible leaving the feline campus. With this, the northerner hoped that her possible last appearance would be memorable, although an accidental error caused an own goal and the displeasure of the tribune.

After an intense start by those led by Miguel Herrera, the people of Puebla tried to put together an offensive move by minute 26. A formidable triangulation allowed the successful entry of the Pueblan attackers into the rival area. Finally, the ball found the feet of Maximiliano Araújo. A few meters from Nahuel Guzmán’s goal, the Uruguayan crashed the ball into the post, but the play did not end there.

Maximiliano Araújo favored Carlos Salcedo’s own goal (Photo: Twitter/@ClubPueblaMX)

With the Argentine goalkeeper knocked down, the ball went to the heart of the area. In that place, Carlos Salcedo, which closely monitored the offensive play, got in the way of the ball. It was so, after hitting the Mexican’s crotch, number five crossed the goal line and the scoreboard was tilted in favor of the team from the Strip.

While the Uruguayan celebrated the goal as if it had been his own, Carlos Salcedo struggled to get back up after receiving the impact of the ball. Added to the pain he experienced, the disappointment of the own goal he had just caused was reflected on the central defender’s face. It was so, after becoming a hero with the goal that equalized Club Santos Laguna in the last minute, was condemned by the hobby.

Despite the disadvantage, the felines continued their search for the equalizer. For the meeting, Louse commanded a completely offensive formation with which he hoped to recover quickly. However, the picture was totally different. Florian Thauvin he was the repository of hopes to approach and violate the arch protected by Antony Silva. However, his role was not decisive.

André-Pierre Gignac missed a penalty that could have reduced the difference on the scoreboard (Photo: Daniel Becerril/REUTERS)

On the other hand, Sebastian Cordova He was once again a starter in Herrera’s box. Although he showed understanding and adaptation with his partner Luis Quinones, the youth squad of the Águilas del América did not end up exploiting his qualities and also disappointed. Even when the coach requested his change, He left the pitch amid boos from the Volcano stands.

Minutes before the end of the first half, the poblanos managed to increase the advantage by the maximum penalty. After Luis Quiñones brought down Juan Pablo Segovia in the area, Pablo Parra recorded his first goal in the tournament. In the second half Andre-Pierre Gignac had the opportunity to discount from the 11 steps, but his shot hit the post and the possibility of tying vanished. The scoreboard favored Puebla with two goals to zero.

After the result, the Tigers were in 13th place in the table, with one point, and will seek to improve the statistics when they visit the Pumas of the National University on matchday 3. Meanwhile, the poblanos were in fourth position and they will look to climb when they host the Xolos from Tijuana on Friday, January 21.

