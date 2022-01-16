Tigres vs Puebla: Goals, Summary and Videos

Surprisingly, he Puebla defeated 0-2 to tigers in the University. The Felines have not been able to win in the Closure 2022 despite being one of the strongest squads in the championship.

Everything went wrong for the feline team last night, because in their presentation at home in this tournament they were surpassed by the modest team from the Strip, who had little to do to take the three points. Carlos Salcedo He had a nightmarish night in which it was his last game defending the Tigres jersey, because the center-back scored an own goal, which led to the Puebla victory.

The camoteros finished with the undefeated Michael Herrera of 11 games without losing at the Volcán as coach of the regios, the Piojo had never lost at home. The bad game that the university students experienced infected all the players, including Andre Pierre Gignac, who is the benchmark for this team and who appears at important moments, as the Frenchman missed a penalty and had a goal disallowed.

The Puebla arrived at the volcano as a victim, but surprised everyone at 26 minutes, after Maximiliano Araujo he escaped down the wing and shot on goal, the ball hit the post and bounced off Salcedo, who ended up putting it into his own goal.

Just before going to rest, when the clock was already ticking at 45 minutes, the referee Louis Henry Santander he scored a penalty in favor of the Strip. Paul Parra He was in charge of executing from the spot to increase his team’s advantage.

Tigres had several arrivals, but they were not fine, even at 88′ Santander gave them the penalty, but Gignac, who was not fine, crashed the ball into the post and Tigres was left without the three points.

