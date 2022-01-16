Three dramas on Netflix with Oscar-winning actors

We already told you what are the best documentaries to reflect that can be seen in Netflix. On this occasion, we share some of the dramas what can you find starring Oscar-winning actors. Do not miss the details.

Netflix: 3 movies to watch with Oscar winners

escape dreams

10 years before winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor thanks to your work on million dollar Baby, Morgan Freeman He was nominated for his performance in escape dreams, a film whose premiere dates from 1994.

Also known as Dreams of liberty, “The Shawshank Redemption” (this is its title in English) stands out, above all, for being one of the many adaptations that have been made in the cinema of the stories of the American writer Stephen King.

Related news

Starring Freeman Y Tim Robbins (another actor who would win the Oscar thanks to Mystical river), the film tells the story of a lawyer who is imprisoned for a crime he did not commit and leaves each of its viewers with a more than special desire: to get to know Zihuatanejo, the place where “the ocean has no memory”.

Catch Me If You Can

In addition to being one of the most outstanding films of recent times, Catch Me If You Can It has the peculiarity that its director and 3 of its actors are Oscar winners.

The person in charge of the film is steven spielberg, who won the long-awaited statuette thanks to his work in Schindler’s List Y Saving Private Ryan. As for the actors, the film is starring Tom Hanks, Leonardo Dicaprio (the only one who won the Oscar time later, in 2015, for the reborn, which can also be seen in Netflix) Y Christopher Walken.

They all bring to life a plot based on real events that revolves around Frank Abagnale Jr. an impostor and check forger who ended up working for none other than the FBI.

Mank

In 2017, Gary Oldman He gave one of the best performances of his career. In Dark Hour (the darkest hours or the darkest moment), puts himself in the skin of Winston Churchill and his work was so successful that he ended up getting the Oscar Award for Best Actor.

Just a few years later, in 2020, shined again in Mank, the most recent of the films of David Fincher, who, by the way, was nominated to the Oscar for directing of this film and also by The social network Y The curious Case of Benjamin Button, although he did not manage to win in any of the 3 opportunities.

Like the previous recommendation, Mank is also inspired by real events, in this case those related to Herman J Mankiewicz and writing the script for one of the most famous movies of all time: The citizen (Citizen Kane), from Orson Welles.

As a detail, it should be mentioned that it is a film produced and distributed by Netflix, which had a small premiere in commercial theaters and was soon shown at the streaming platform.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!