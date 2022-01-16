This Is What Chris Pratt Would Look Like In Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy

After various rumours, Square Enix finally confirmed the existence of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy during his conference in E3 2021. The game will star Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, and evidently the fans began to compare the characters of the title with the live-action versions of the MCU.

Chris Pratt, who gives life to star lord in the cinema, he has done such a memorable job with the character that it is impossible to imagine him in another role, so thanks to the technology of the deepfake have placed his face on the title of Eidos Montreal.

The video in question was published by Stryder-HD, who did a great job showing us how weird it would look Pratt with that hairstyle.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy arrive at PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch the October 26 this year.

Via: Youtube