This is the first symptom that appears and for which you should isolate yourself – El Financiero

the variant of COVID omicron appeared in 2021 and since then hIt has accelerated infections due to its high transmissibility. About the first symptoms of the disease it has been said that it can be fever and runny nose. However, health authorities have already confirmed what they are: sore throat, cough and hoarse voice.

According to US specialists from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the first symptom is sore throat.

What’s more, Mexican health authorities add hoarseness and cough as the first signs of omicron in organisms. For this reason, he recommended that at the slightest discomfort they isolate themselves to avoid contagion.

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health, said that ómicron causes clinical pictures that are distinguished by a hoarse voice.

“The vast majority have a mild clinical picture, with hoarseness, some may have a fever, with a dry cough, but not with lung damage that makes them reach the hospital,” he explained at a press conference.

Other symptoms that occur with the omicron variant of COVID are:

-Fatigue.

-Headache.

-Runny nose and sneezing.

-Night sweats.

-Mental confusion.

-Loss of appetite.