This is how the police dog detected drugs in the truck of the Pumas baton | Video
Prior to the Pumas match against Querétaro and as part of the security operation, a binomial of the K9 Canine Unit of the State Police (PoEs) hidden drug detected in a van that was transporting the UNAM team to the Corregidora stadium.
According to the state agency, the police dog located various bags containing marijuana and cocaine.
That was how one of our pairs from the K9 Canine Unit of #PoEs managed to detect illicit substances inside the van that was transporting fans of the visiting team to this Friday’s game. A person was arrested after finding bags with cocaine and marijuana pic.twitter.com/OK01sVwktv
— Qro State Police. (@poesqro) January 15, 2022
“A person was arrested after finding bags and microbags with substances with characteristics similar to cocaine and marijuana, in addition to the one found in the truck,” added the Querétaro State Police.
He detailed thatn support of canine binomial, the subject was found 19 bags with cocaine and new bags with marijuana.
#PoEs insures male for crime against health
In a filter located on highway 57, an inspection was carried out on a van that came from the #CDMX heading to the Corregidora stadium to watch the soccer match. Visiting team fans dropped (1/2) pic.twitter.com/0mPEOq0sY0
