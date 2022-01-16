This is how Marco García’s leg was left

Although Pumas UNAM won again, the day was not completely happy for Andrés Lillini due to the injury suffered by Marco García.

Not everything was joy for Andres Lillini in the party that UNAM Cougars they played against Querétaro White Roosters, for the second day of Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 of Liga MX at The Corregidora Stadium. It is that the 3 to 1 was overshadowed by the expulsion of Alan Mozo and, above all, due to the injury of Marco Garcia.

The midfielder who, perhaps, scored the second goal of the triumph of the main men’s team of the National University Club, had to leave due to a blow he received on his right leg, thus becoming one more concern for the Argentine strategist facing the match for date three against the UANL Tigers at University Olympic Stadium.

In this regard, the Sniper of the RÉCORD newspaper, in his social network account Twitter, published an image that shows how the affected area was in Marco Garcia. “And how is it? That’s how it was MARQUITO and the rival is not missing… GARCIA He is already going to the hospital to take plates and see if he does not need surgery. The arbitration of MIRANDA in view of COUGARS…”, released the media column as a comment to accompany the image.

Andrés Lillini was concerned about Marco García’s injury

Once the Pumas UNAM vs. Queretaro at The Corregidora Stadium for the second date of Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX, Andres Lillini, at a press conference, referred to the situation of Marco Garcia: “You have to take it to the CDMX quickly to remove plates, the first intention is a bone injury”.

Marco García joins the casualties of Andrés Lillini’s Pumas UNAM

Facing the collision with the Tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León for the third day of Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022, Andres Lillini can’t count on the UNAM Pumas with Marco Garcia, who is added to the other casualties of the campus: Nicolas Freire, Favio Alvarez and Juan Ignacio Dinenno.