This is how Jennifer Aniston reacted to the news of Brad Pitt’s first child

The actress Jennifer Aniston 52 years old is one of the most followed women in Hollywood. She has more than three decades of experience behind her and in the 2000s she became one of the public’s favorites for her romance with the actor Brad Pitt which lasted 7 years.

Jennifer Aniston. Source: MDZ file

It was in 2005 when the romantic relationship between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt It was over, neither of them gave very specific explanations, but in the world of entertainment the rumors about the end of the courtship were strong and had a third in discord as the protagonist, Angelina Jolie.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker