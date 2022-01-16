This is how Jennifer Aniston reacted to the news of Brad Pitt’s first child

The actress Jennifer Aniston 52 years old is one of the most followed women in Hollywood. She has more than three decades of experience behind her and in the 2000s she became one of the public’s favorites for her romance with the actor Brad Pitt which lasted 7 years.

Jennifer Aniston. Source: MDZ file

It was in 2005 when the romantic relationship between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt It was over, neither of them gave very specific explanations, but in the world of entertainment the rumors about the end of the courtship were strong and had a third in discord as the protagonist, Angelina Jolie.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. Source: instagram @tudosisdecine

around that time Brad Pitt has just finished filming the film “Mr and Mrs Smith” in which he starred with Angelina Jolie. Soon after, both were photographed during a vacation in Kenya and the new relationship of the blond was exposed before the eyes of the world.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Source: MDZ file

In 2005 was when Jennifer Aniston gave an interview for Vanity Fair magazine in which he expressed all his emotions regarding the recent separation and the journalist in charge of the questions was Leslie Bennett. Some time later, the communication professional gave details of how that meeting with the actress who was going through her worst moment was.

Angelina Jolie pregnant with Brad Pitt’s first child. Source: instagram @myangelinaofficial

When Leslie Bennetts asked Jennifer Aniston about a possible pregnancy Angelina Jolie when she still hadn’t finished divorcing Brad, it appeared that he had been “stabbed in the heart” and “wept silently for several minutes”, unable to continue the conversation.