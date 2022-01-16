This is Chris Hemsworth’s routine to get in shape | People | Entertainment

Although it seems that he is ready for any action role, the truth is that the actor prepares differently for each role he plays.

Many of the characters he plays Chris Hemsworth require you to stay in shape and it is evident that the actor is very applied in this area.

However, although it seems that he is ready for any action role, the truth is that the artist he prepares specifically for each of his roles and changes his routines.

for the film Rescue Mission 2, which premieres in the coming months through Netflix, Hemsworth resorted to a new training, which allowed him to be prepared for what the character demanded of him: strength, agility and speed, according to a magazine publication GQ.

Before playing Thor, Chris Hemsworth worked on a farm.

Chris Hemsworth routine

His new routine was composed of 9 exercises (5 of them only core), however, to complete it you have to do 4 sets and the repetitions of each movement are available to those who are fit and have already been training.

Nevertheless, It is a great opportunity to measure our level and see if we find the popular actor.

The situation that led Chris Hemsworth to want to get away from acting

The main training is like this:

Boxing round (cardio) – 3 minutes

50 squats (lower body)

40 sit-through or high level climbers (mobility)

20 bicycle crunches with alternating punches

20 V-sit crunches

20 bike crunches

20 sit ups

20 russian twists

25 push-ups

Chris Hemsworth will share his anti-aging secret to stay in shape at 38

Rest 2 minutes and start again until complete all 4 sets. (AND)