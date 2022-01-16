They spend up to 1,300 pesos a day for medicine shortages » Oronoticias

Up to 1,300 pesos a day the doctor spends Heriberto Ojeda and his family to be able to buy the medicine and supplies to treat the cancer that his wife unfortunately suffers from and that they do not get at the hospital Saint Joseph of Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

This is how he denounced it in a radio link with Patricia Estrada on the morning broadcast of Oro Noticias de la Mañana.

“With their hands on their waists they tell you: there isn’t any,” he lamented during the talk where he said that fortunately, he has been able to cover the expenses with the help of his relatives.

He calculated that he and his family spend 1,300 pesos a day since December 2021 to get the supplies and medicines that are needed at the IMSS clinic. He even assured that he has had to buy supplies in China.

He questioned the fact that these materials and medicines are available in pharmacies and not in IMSS hospitals.

In November, the president Andrew Manuel Lopez workshop demanded to solve the problem of shortages in the clinics of the Mexican Social Security Institute.

