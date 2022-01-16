They filter who will be eliminated this Sunday, January 16

The clock is ticking and the end of the game is getting closer. Exathlon Mexico; For this reason, these last weeks there will be a double elimination, so this Sunday, January 16, one of the women from the red or blue team will have to leave the program.

According to netizens, it’s time for him to be a member of the team of the “Conquerors” Who gets out of the fight?

According to the accounts specialized in spoilers of the reality show sports, the desire of the fans of Exathlon Mexico will be fulfilled, because Mariana Khalil of the blue team will be the one who will leave the program.

It should be remembered that Khalil arrived just a few weeks ago as a reinforcement, but has not met the expectations of the public, who have harshly criticized his performance on social networks, since they assure that he does not contribute and only hinders.

Who is Mariana Khalil, the presumed future eliminated from Exatlón México?

She is originally from Chihuahua.

He is 27 years old.

She is lawyer.

It is dedicated to Functional training.

She describes herself as a sincere woman because she has a hard time hiding her emotions.

She is considered a strong and brave woman as she has overcome many obstacles during her life.

Where and at what time to see the Exatlón México Elimination Sunday?

The elimination challenge can be seen this January 16, through the sign of Aztec ONE sharp at 7:30 p.m. Central Mexico time.

You may also like:

It’s not just the TODAY Program! They report that another famous Televisa broadcast has an outbreak of COVID-19

Kristal Silva shares a sweet moment of Cynthia Rodríguez singing to Carlos Rivera (VIDEO)

To crush the rating of the Hoy Program, Venga la Alegría dusts off an old section

TV Azteca vetoes a participant of Exatlón México without giving explanations

Former host of Hoy reveals that they fired a “traitor and mythomaniac” from Televisa