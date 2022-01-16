They create for the first time the most detailed 3D map of the universe | Video

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220115/create-for-the-first-time-the-most-detailed-3d-map-of-the-universe–video-1120368113.html

Just seven months into its mission, DESI has already managed to create an amazing 3D image of the galaxy that surrounds the Earth after having cataloged and mapped more than 7.5 million galaxies, with more than a million being added every month. By the time the scan is fully completed in 2026, DESI is expected to map more than 35 million galaxies, providing astronomers with a huge library of data. Astrophysicist Julien Guy, of the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in California, has explained what DESI has been able to map thanks to its 5,000 optical fibers, each individually controlled and positioned by a tiny robot. These optical fibers, which must be precisely placed inside 10 microns—or less than the width of a human hair—and then capture flashes of light as they filter down to Earth from the cosmos, forming a network that takes images of the color spectrum of millions of galaxies, covering more than a third from all over the sky. In addition, DESI-mapped structures can be reverse-engineered to see the initial formation in which they began. DESI’s main goal is to reveal more about the dark energy that is thought to make up 70% of the universe, as well as accelerate its expansion. This dark energy could drive galaxies into infinite expansion, collapse in on themselves, or something in between, and cosmologists are eager to narrow down the options. cartography to start benefiting from its deep look into space. Although other research enhanced by DESI is already exploring whether or not smaller galaxies have their own black holes like larger galaxies. Astronomers are confident that DESI can detect “much fainter and much redder objects” as they are finding a large number of exotic systems, including large samples of rare objects that have not yet been studied in detail before.

