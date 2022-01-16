They create for the first time the most detailed 3D map of the universe | Video
They create for the first time the most detailed 3D map of the universe
They create for the first time the most detailed 3D map of the universe | Video
The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI), a scientific research instrument for astronomical studies of distant galaxies
Just seven months into its mission, DESI has already managed to create an amazing 3D image of the galaxy that surrounds the Earth after having cataloged and mapped more than 7.5 million galaxies, with more than a million being added every month. By the time the scan is fully completed in 2026, DESI is expected to map more than 35 million galaxies, providing astronomers with a huge library of data. Astrophysicist Julien Guy, of the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in California, has explained what DESI has been able to map thanks to its 5,000 optical fibers, each individually controlled and positioned by a tiny robot. These optical fibers, which must be precisely placed inside 10 microns—or less than the width of a human hair—and then capture flashes of light as they filter down to Earth from the cosmos, forming a network that takes images of the color spectrum of millions of galaxies, covering more than a third from all over the sky. In addition, DESI-mapped structures can be reverse-engineered to see the initial formation in which they began. DESI’s main goal is to reveal more about the dark energy that is thought to make up 70% of the universe, as well as accelerate its expansion. This dark energy could drive galaxies into infinite expansion, collapse in on themselves, or something in between, and cosmologists are eager to narrow down the options. cartography to start benefiting from its deep look into space. Although other research enhanced by DESI is already exploring whether or not smaller galaxies have their own black holes like larger galaxies. Astronomers are confident that DESI can detect “much fainter and much redder objects” as they are finding a large number of exotic systems, including large samples of rare objects that have not yet been studied in detail before.
The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI), a scientific research instrument for astronomical studies of distant galaxies, tasked with charting the expansion of space and investigating dark energy, has created the most detailed 3D map of the universe.
Just seven months after starting its mission, DESI has already managed to create an amazing 3D image of the galaxy that surrounds the Earth after having cataloged and mapped over 7.5 million galaxies, and more than a million new ones are added every month.
“In the distribution of galaxies on the 3D map, there are huge clusters, filaments and voids. They are the largest structures in the universe. But within them, you find a trace of the early universe and the history of its expansion since then,” he explained. .
These optical fibers, which must be precisely placed to within 10 microns—or less than the width of a human hair—and then capture flashes of light as they filter down to Earth from the cosmos, form a network that takes images of the spectrum of color of millions of galaxies, covering more than a third of the entire sky. Additionally, DESI-mapped structures can be reverse-engineered to see the initial formation in which they started.
DESI’s main goal is to reveal more about the dark energy that is thought to make up 70% of the universe, as well as accelerate its expansion. this dark energy could lead galaxies to infinite expansion, collapse in on themselves, or something in between, and cosmologists are eager to narrow down the options.
Now astronomers and researchers have to wait for DESI to finish its mapping work to start benefiting from its deep look into space. Although other DESI-enhanced research is already exploring whether or not smaller galaxies have their own black holes like larger galaxies.
Astronomers are confident that DESI can detect “much fainter and much redder objects” as they are finding a large number of exotic systems, including large samples of rare objects that they have not yet been able to study in detail before.