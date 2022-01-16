The unexpected origin of organic molecules found in a Martian meteorite

You have registered successfully
Please click on the link in the email sent to

- Sputnik World, 1920

Science

The most important discoveries and most exciting achievements in the field of science.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220116/the-unexpected-origin-of-the-organic-molecules-found-in-a-martian-meteorite-1120372880.html

The unexpected origin of organic molecules found in a Martian meteorite

The unexpected origin of organic molecules found in a Martian meteorite

In 1984, a group of explorers discovered a Martian rock in Antarctica that caused a stir in the scientific community, as it contained compounds… 01.16.2022, Sputnik Mundo

2022-01-16T13:02+0000

2022-01-16T13:02+0000

2022-01-16T13:02+0000

science

Mars

meteorite

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/10/1120372837_0:59:1258:767_1920x0_80_0_0_2bf3bd8a004eae30556b2f3aee4f490f.png

The meteorite, named Allan Hills 84001 (ALH84001), was first examined in 1996. At the time, researchers suggested that traces of organic carbon globules were evidence of life on the red planet. , a new analysis refutes this theory. During the study, the researchers subjected the meteorite to isotope and spectroscopic analysis and examined its nanoscale images. They concluded that these are not signs of life, but the result of an abiotic reaction between water and Martian rocks that occurred around 4 billion years ago. The scientists discovered signs of two chemical reactions: carbonization and the serpentinization. The latter occurs when volcanic rocks rich in iron and magnesium interact with circulating water, changing its mineral nature. As for carbonization, it involves the interaction between rocks and slightly acidic water that contains dissolved carbon dioxide, something that gives rise to the formation of carbonized minerals. Scientists suggest that the meteorite would have broken off from the red planet about 17 million years ago and that it fell on Earth about 13,000 years ago. Although this finding could disappoint those who believe that Mars could be habitable, the authors of the study are convinced that it has great importance for astronomy and geology in general. , as it could shed more light on life on early Earth and elsewhere in the solar system.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211217/mars-has-more-water-than-you-think-is-hidden-in-a-grand-canon-1119457334.html

Mars

2022

Sputnik World

contact@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

en_ES

Sputnik World

contact@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/10/1120372837_79:0:1179:825_1920x0_80_0_0_8819c36d6c563e0fbef7aa4024843a14.png

mars meteor

In 1984, a group of explorers discovered a Martian rock in Antarctica that caused a stir in the scientific community because it contained organic compounds. A new study sheds light on the origin of extraterrestrial molecules, and the researchers’ conclusions may surprise you.

The meteorite, named Allan Hills 84001 (ALH84001), was first examined in 1996. Back then, researchers suggested that traces of organic carbon globules were evidence of life on the red planet.
However, a new analysis refutes this theory. During the study, the researchers subjected the meteorite to isotope and spectroscopic analysis and examined its nanoscale images. They concluded that these are not signs of life, but the result of an abiotic reaction between water and martian rocks which occurred about 4 billion years ago.

Scientists discovered signs of two chemical reactions: carbonization and the serpentinization. The latter occurs when volcanic rocks rich in iron and magnesium interact with circulating water, changing its mineral nature. As for carbonization, it implies the interaction between rocks and slightly acidic water that contains dissolved carbon dioxide, something that gives rise to the formation of carbonized minerals.

Valles Manieris, area of ​​Mars where there are water deposits. - Sputnik World, 1920, 12.17.2021

Mars has more water than you think: it’s hidden in a Grand Canyon

December 17, 2021, 18:41 GMT

Scientists suggest that the meteorite would have broken off from the red planet about 17 million years ago and that it fell on Earth about 13,000 years ago.

Although this finding could disappoint those who believe that Mars could be habitable, the authors of the study are convinced that it is of great importance for astronomy and geology in general, as it could shed more light on life on the early Earth and elsewhere in the solar system.

“Analyzing the origin of the meteorite minerals can serve as a kind of window that could contribute to revealing the geochemical processes that occurred early in Earth’s history, as well as the potential of Mars for habitability”, explains the main author of the study. study, Andrew Steele, from the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker