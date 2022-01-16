The triumphant return of ‘The devil wears fashion’? Anne Hathaway thrills her fans

It is no secret to anyone that there have been very few movies about fashion that have left a real mark on the film industry, but only a good cast can make them shine.

And it is that in 2006, the multi-award-winning actress Meryl Streep immortalized one of her best performances, which to this day remains one of her greatest characters.

That year the great “Miranda Priestly” was born and along with her her beloved assistant who stole the hearts of the audience “Andy Sachs”, as they formed the perfect dumbbell of the film “The devil wears fashion”.

Since then, the roles are still valid within the audience to such an extent that Broadway opted for a musical version for a staging that has been a success.

And it is that the talent of both stars in the company of a rest of actors who immortalized the film that thousands of fans have begged for a second part with Hathaway and Streep in front of it.

And so far it has not been known if that can happen, but Anne Hathaway has shared a series of photographs and they create a small hope for the return of “The devil wears fashion”.

The return of ‘Andy Sachs’?

The famous 39-year-old actress continues to be ranked as one of the greatest actresses in Hollywood, for her indisputable talent and professionalism, as well as her stunning beauty.

Over the years, the star has shown a true versatility that has left more than one with their mouths open, for which he has been a candidate for big prizes on several occasions.

The actress dazzled with each of her outfits. Photo: YouTube

However, the actress has left her fans quite excited with the possibility that one of the most anticipated films of all will return, and it is “The devil wears fashion”.

Through her Instagram account, the actress shared a series of images where she can be seen with the same look as “Andy Sachs” in 2006, since the same style and bangs of the character returned.

The singer was also seen wearing a tiny long-sleeved dress adorned with multicolored flowers, with a Valentino belt in shades similar to those of flowers, purple and orange.

Complementing the look with a long black coat with gold buttons, as well as a bright yellow chain bag from the same house of Valentino hanging from the shoulder.

The star of “Les Miserables” opted to wear transparent black stockings under her dress and as accessories, Anne Hathaway chose to wear silver earrings and a ring that was also silver.

The publication already exceeds two million likes and thousands of comments where it is ensured that it is the filming of the new installment of “The devil wears fashion”, but said rumor has not been confirmed.

