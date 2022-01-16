The transfer of the MIR to Catalonia, frozen by the Government

Isabel Rodríguez, Minister of Territorial Policy.

The Government of Spain accumulate already three months late to negotiate the transfer of Specialized Health Training (FSE) to the Generalitat of Catalonia and it does not seem that, for the moment, the issue will change. As they point to Medical Writing sources from the Ministry of Territorial Policy, currently “there are no open technical jobs” in this area, despite the fact that the minister of the branch, Elizabeth Rodriguez, explained on August 2 that a working group would be created in October 2021 to analyze this transfer.

An ad that generated a fracture within the Spanish Government, given that that same week the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, stated in a press conference that said transfer “is not on the agenda” of the Executive. Something completely contrary to what 48 hours before both Executives had agreed in a bilateral meeting.

Likewise, that same month of October, when the aforementioned working group should have been constituted, the Catalan Minister of Health, Josep Maria Argimonclarified that the intentions of the Generalitat were not to organize the MIR exam but to discuss the current model and “maximum will to improve and attract talent to Catalonia”. “We ask for co-governance, as already contemplated in the Statute of Autonomy; We do not want a transfer without more ”Argimon sentenced.

The ‘Basque homologation’ of Medicine degrees, also stopped

This is not the only stoppage of health transfers maintained by the central government. Another issue that remains in the limelight comes from Basque Country and it refers to a topic that was capital and had an assigned date just before the coronavirus pandemic broke out. Covid-19: the homologation of foreign university degrees by the Basque authorities, instead of maintaining this centralized competence for the studies of Medicine and Nursing.

As you have been able to find out Medical Writing from the same sources, the Ministry of Territorial Policy has also not initiated any type of technical work to begin tracing the transfer of this competence, which is key to Validate titles of non-EU doctors and nurses who want to work in Spain and that they see how the homologation process is extended to state instances. A measure that could also make it easier for the Basque health system to deal with problems that may arise due to lack of professionals toilets in their templates.

In this case, the delay is also noticeable. And it is that if the calculations were to leave the agreement closed in 2020, the stoppage due to Covid-19 forced an extension that, sources from the Basque Executive, planned to end after the July 2020 elections. However, a year and a half later, the government led by Pedro Sanchez He has not moved a token with the one who presides Inigo Urkullu.