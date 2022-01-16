The reason Cardi B is going to trial

Everytime that Cardi-B speak, raise the bread. The rapper continues to grace the covers of music media, week after week. In this opportunity, Cardi has denounced Latasha Kebe, a blogger who is causing many headaches for the singer. Specific, Cardi-B He accuses her of defaming him and damaging his reputation by spreading rumours, including, for example, that he has contracted sexually transmitted diseases.

The complaint filed by Cardi specifies that the blogger has made several videos on YouTube where she does not cut a hair in telling rumors about Cardi. That he has contracted herpes, street fights and more… it seems that Latasha has nothing good to say about Cardi. In any case, the blogger has denied the accusations and has wanted to reverse the situation alleging that Cardi has encouraged her followers to harass her on the networks. However, the influencer’s accusations have gone nowhere, as a judge has dismissed this appeal.

Cardi and her lawyers have a few days left to prepare the case well and prove that Latasha intentionally lied about the rapper. Also, the First Amendment seems to be blunt in these cases, since it explains that famous people have a harder time winning a defamation lawsuit.

The case has been going on for some time now, open since Cardi B denounced the young woman in 2019. Of course, all this will be resolved at the end of this month, when the trial is held.