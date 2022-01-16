“The Northman”, the film starring Alexander Skarsgård and directed by Robert Eggers
The first trailer for the film was released The Northman, an epic tale of the action-packed adventures of a young Viking prince to avenge his father’s murder. With Alexander Skarsgard as the protagonist and with him a spectacular cast that includes Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk and Willem Dafoe.
Robert Eggers He is remembered for directing films like The lighthouse Y The witch, now adapts the novel by the Icelandic writer Sjon Sigurdsson and presents the Viking story of a young Norse prince, heir to the throne whose monarch father is brutally murdered in front of his eyes. Years later he is turned into a slave, with the passage of time the aspirant to the throne escapes from his captivity to start a revolution with which he can exact his revenge and recover the title of King.
In this first preview you can see that Ethan Hawke interprets the King Horwendil Y Nicole Kidman interprets the Queen Gudrun, they will be the parents of the protagonist of this story, Alexander Skarsgard bring the prince to life Amleth. Anya Taylor-Joy will be the one who will accompany the young prince on his journey in search of revenge to regain the throne. Willem Dafoe will give life to a strange shaman and björk will be a witch in this film.
north man from Robert Eggers will take the audience on a journey to the Iceland from the 10th century and will immerse you in a Viking story; This film will be released in theaters on April 21, 2022.
KEEP READING