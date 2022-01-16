“The Northman”, the film starring Alexander Skarsgård and directed by Robert Eggers

An epic, action-packed adventure chronicling a young Viking prince’s quest to avenge the murder of his father.

The first trailer for the film was released The Northman, an epic tale of the action-packed adventures of a young Viking prince to avenge his father’s murder. With Alexander Skarsgard as the protagonist and with him a spectacular cast that includes Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk and Willem Dafoe.

Robert Eggers He is remembered for directing films like The lighthouse Y The witch, now adapts the novel by the Icelandic writer Sjon Sigurdsson and presents the Viking story of a young Norse prince, heir to the throne whose monarch father is brutally murdered in front of his eyes. Years later he is turned into a slave, with the passage of time the aspirant to the throne escapes from his captivity to start a revolution with which he can exact his revenge and recover the title of King.

“The Northman” is the Viking story of a young Norse prince, heir to the throne, whose monarch father is brutally murdered in front of his eyes. (Courtesy photo)

In this first preview you can see that Ethan Hawke interprets the King Horwendil Y Nicole Kidman interprets the Queen Gudrun, they will be the parents of the protagonist of this story, Alexander Skarsgard bring the prince to life Amleth. Anya Taylor-Joy will be the one who will accompany the young prince on his journey in search of revenge to regain the throne. Willem Dafoe will give life to a strange shaman and björk will be a witch in this film.

north man from Robert Eggers will take the audience on a journey to the Iceland from the 10th century and will immerse you in a Viking story; This film will be released in theaters on April 21, 2022.

