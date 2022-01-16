the new horror bet on Netflix

Last week it premiered on Netflix A new horror series produced by acclaimed director James Wan. Ideal for marathoning, “File 81 (File 81)” immerses us in the world of sects and inexplicable mysteries.

file 81 It just premiered a few days ago and is already causing a stir in Netflix. The series of 8 episodes of approximately one hour each, is the creation of Rebecca Sonnenshine and is based on the podcast of the same name. The caveat is that the project is endorsed by james wan, the director and creator of the most relevant genre film franchises of the 21st century: The Conjuring Y The Fear Game (Saw).

The history

Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie) is a film restoration expert who works at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York. His personality is withdrawn, blamed on past traumas after losing his family in a fire and the recent breakup with his girlfriend. He only has his friend as an ally Mark (Matt McGorry), the creator of Mystery Signals, a popular occult podcast.

In addition to his job, Dan has a hobby of collecting old VHS cassettes, which also links him to the main plot of the story, since his life changes when Virgil Davenport (Martin Donovan), the CEO of a mysterious company makes him an offer he can’t refuse: to restore old tapes of that format made by a graduate student named Melody Pendress (Dinah Shihabi) in a building that burned down completely in 1994.

To get those VHS back, Davenport sends Dan to a private facility in the middle of the woods.. There, the boy will not only experience situations that will question his sanity, but will also reveal the dark secrets of the Visser building and the connection that its inhabitants and the events that took place in the place have with him, his family and the student.

flirting with gender

Through the eight episodes of one hour each, the protagonist will reveal the mystery story that frames the disappearance of Melody, that student who went in search of something more than a portrait of the inhabitants of the Visser, and the connection with her family.

VHS tapes are the excuse to see a not so distant past, and to visualize the past through the film and photographic record.. A trip to the past that, inevitably, has consequences for the future.

The series has nods to the suspense and horror genre that evoke great film classics such as “The Shining (1980)” Y “Rosemary’s Baby (1968) where a building and its inhabitants hide dark secrets that are linked to the supernatural.

In this sense, also isolation and madness? of the protagonist recalls that Jack Nicholson locked up in the Overlook Hotel in Stanley Kubrick’s film.

On the other hand, file 81 flirts with the cosmic terror that is linked to the writer HP Lovecraft and the found footage film genre, which made that 1999 film famous, The Blair Witch Project or even the parallel worlds created in the success of Netflix, Stranger Things.

In conclusion, file 81 is another exponent of suspense and terror that goes beyond the genre, since it allows us to see the past of one of its protagonists through an almost forgotten video format, so that, in another time, another person can reconstruct their present . Like fragmented memories, videotapes are memories of a not-so-distant past. Although they can also be a portal to unknown and dangerous worlds.