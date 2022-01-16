The horror and fantasy movies you should not miss in 2022 – Metro Ecuador

A new year full of movies and stories perfect to make us laugh and tremble with fear. We present you a list of the best horror and fantasy movies in this 2022.

Horror and fantasy releases for 2022

Beauty: In this beautiful anime film from Summer Wars director Mamoru Hosoda, a young girl who has social anxiety in the real world becomes the most popular singer in the huge virtual world called U. (January 14)

Scream: A sequel 11 years in the making, Ghostface is back to terrify not only the kids new to Woodsboro, but also the adults who have survived the first four sequels. (January 14)

The king’s daughter: Louis XIV (Pierce Brosnan), the King of France, is so determined to gain immortality that he will do anything for it, including capturing and stealing the life force of a mermaid (Fan Bingbing). However, when his rebellious daughter Marie-Josèphe (Kaya Scodelario) finds out what he’s done, she’s not too happy about this fantasy adventure film. (January 21st)

moon fall – Roland Emmerich really likes to blow up the Earth and in his latest disaster movie he will do it again. This time, though, it’s not climate change, Godzilla, or giant spaceships: It’s the moon. (February 4)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre – We were completely “meh” about another entry in the Texas Chainsaw franchise, until we saw that it was going to pit Leatherface against hipsters. Also intriguing is the involvement of producer and co-writer Fede Álvarez (the Evil Dead remake). (February 18 on Netflix)

Uncharted: the popular PlayStation franchise finally hits the big screen with Tom Holland as a young adventurer in search of ancient treasure. We hope he is the next Indiana Jones. We are afraid that it could be the next Super Mario Bros. (February 18)

Minions: The Rise of Gru – Minions fans are probably very excited to see this new movie about how the little yellow bugs helped Gru become a supervillain. The rest of the world? Not that much. (1st of July)

Thor: Love and Thunder – Thor is back and so is writer-director Taika Waititi in what promises to be Marvel’s wildest movie yet. Natalie Portman is going to become Thor, the Guardians of the Galaxy are in it, Christian Bale and Russell Crowe are in it, and we’re beyond excited for this new MCU entry. (July 8)

Nope: With Get Out, Jordan Peele instantly became one of those filmmakers whose works will always thrill you. We continue the trend and now there is Nope, which we know almost nothing about, except for a poster of a strange cloud over a city. (July 22)

Black Adam- Finally, The Rock has become a superhero. It’s been literal years since Dwayne Johnson talked about playing DC villain Black Adam, and in 2022 we’ll finally get to see him. He is a big man and the expectations are equally big. (July 29)

