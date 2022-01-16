The harsh words of Britney Spears to her sister

The relationship between Britney Spears and her family members seems to have reached a point of no return. Two months after getting rid of the legal guardianship that her father exercised over her, the artist is putting the dots on the i’s, revealing to the world that her mother and sister did nothing to help her either. Now that Jamie Lynn has published a book talking about the singer, she has not only been outraged but has accused her of falling “to a very low level”.

The Spears sisters always gave the image of being very close. They appeared together at parties and photocalls and while one was the goddess of youth pop, the other tried to make her way as an actress in the series Zoey 101, although she was always talked about as “the sister of Britney Spears”.





Everything that has happened over the years has distanced them and now that she is free to say what she wants, Britney Spears is not willing to keep quiet about anything. Later this week, Jamie Lynn presented her memoir in an intimate interview on the show good morning america, something that made the artist feel very bad.

“He was never around me much 15 years ago during that time, so why are they talking about that unless he wants to sell a book at my expense? Really?”, expressed the interpreter of Toxic on their social networks.

Britney Spears’ little sister was honest like never before. Instagram/Jamie Lynn Spears

But his anger has gone further and he has published a letter on his internet profiles where he makes it clear what he thinks of Jamie Lynn and where, in addition, it is evident that the relationship between them is more than broken.

“Jamie Lynn, congratulations baby. You have just reached a new level of lowness. I have never been like this with a knife or would think of doing something like this. Please stop with these lies from the Hollywood books. Only a scumbag would make stuff like this up.” about someone”, he began, making use of irony by referring to her as “baby”.

Britney Spears She showed the great disappointment she has felt when hearing what her younger sister is saying: “I am very confused because honestly you are not like that. Really Jamie Lynn? In front of the children? Congratulations on finding a new level of lowness.” The war between the Spears continues.