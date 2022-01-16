The departure of Carlos Salcedo would force Tigres to look for a defender who is a reference

Juninho considers that Tigres should look for a defender of the same category as Salcedo, in case the player leaves the team

The possibility that Carlos Salcedo can emigrate from tigers is latent, the Toronto FC club has already made an offer for the player and for the former defense of the felines, Anselmo Junior Vendrechovski “Juninho”, if ‘El Titán’ leaves, the team will have to look for another reference, because it would be an important loss and currently there is no one to occupy that place.

“If it goes Salcedo it is necessary to hire an important player there… I think that if Carlos leaves, it is important that they see a player in that position, because the other one they have is Juan Sánchez Purata, but to assume that leadership role to the demand that brings tigers he is not yet, if he leaves Salcedo they need to bring in a player of their level,” he told ESPNDigital.

The former captain and assistant of Tigres analyzes the alternatives that Miguel Herrera currently has to replace the possible loss of the ‘Titan’. Guido Pizarro is an alternative when the cats play with a line of five, taking the libero position, “because Guido is good at reading that when he goes out to wing ball and then plays again as a libero, for me that is very good, as center back can help, but having him there forever I don’t think it would be good because it’s not the main virtue”.

Juninho, who during his time in tigers became a benchmark and won four league titles, he said that of the elements of the current squad, the one who could be in that place is Hugo Ayala, but Miguel Herrera has no longer taken it much into account.

“From what I’ve seen with Pioio, he hasn’t given Hugo Ayala much play, he’s a teammate I had, he’s a great player, he could still be that leader, since Piojo arrived, I don’t know how Hugo has been, but he has not used it, Sánchez Purata has played, so you can already see that he is not counting on Hugo Ayala much in that regard,” he added.

Carlos Salcedo came to tigers as a reinforcement in 2019, after his time at Eintracht Frankfurt and among his achievements is having been crowned with the team in the Clausura 2019 and the CONCACAF Champions League in 2020.

The defender was with the felines in the 2021 Club World Cup, in which they became the first team to reach the final, after which he maintained his continuity and last weekend he reached 100 games played with the squad.

Juninho, who after his retirement from the courts was Ricardo Ferretti’s technical assistant and had under his command Salcedo, said that not everyone reaches that number of games with a demand as high as the one in tigers, a team that in recent times became a protagonist by achieving five league titles under the command of Tuca Ferretti, in addition to winning a Concachampions and other alternate tournaments such as the Champion of Champions and the Copa MX.

“Those are one of the things that speak well of him, his ability, his character, the important players in important moments is where they appear, I am very pleased that he has reached his 100th match, not everyone arrives, we know that the times They changed here, the demand is very high nowadays, not everyone completes that number of games.

“He is a guy who has a lot of capacity, he shows that he is a complete player, he also has definition, not because he is a center-back does not mean that he does not know how to score goals and they are important goals, which demonstrate his quality, he has a lot of idea when it comes to define why that works, he has that quality that not all central defenders have, it is a plus that he has and he has shown it in relevant matches with tigers“, he stated.

Juninho indicated that since he arrived from Europe, Carlos Salcedo He became an important element and despite the fact that he has had some ups and downs, he stands out for his ability on the pitch.

“Carlos is a great player, he has a lot of quality, ability, especially when he is focused, at his highest level, he is a great player and he has shown it, he is a very capable player, strong on the mark, he has a good position, he has leadership voice and has his character, when he is focused on the game he is a top player.

“Suddenly he has ups and downs, but more for moments of deconcentration, for off-field problems, but the Club World Cup he did, the match against Palmeiras, that’s where you see the quality of the player, the last tournament, how he is starting, it’s no coincidence that so many teams are interested in his work, he is a very capable national team player, since he arrived he has contributed to the team, he has scored important goals, he has shown his character”, asserted the former defender.

The former auxiliary of the UANL added that he hopes Salcedo stay with the felines, but if he emigrates to MLS soccer it will not affect him in his quest to be with El Tri in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, as long as he maintains his soccer level.