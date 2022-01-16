The Critics Choice Awards will be held on the same day as the Baftas

The Critics Choice Awards already have a new date. After postponing their gala on January 9 due to the omicron variant, the day on which the Golden Globes were also held, they have now announced that they will celebrate the gala on March 13. And again another coincidence, since it is the same day in which the Bafta awards of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts will be awarded.

This has been detailed by the Critics Choice Association (CCA) in a statement. The new date of the Critics Choice Awards will coincide with the British Bafta, which may cause many stars to choose between going to one gala or another.

Belfast of Kenneth Branagh and the new West Side Story by Steven Spielberg are listed as the films with the most nominations for the Critics Choice Awards with eleven nominations per head.

Initially, these awards aspired to take over from the boycotted Golden Globes as the ceremony in charge of uncorking the Hollywood awards season, although, finally, they will be held just two weeks before the Oscars, which will take place on March 27. also in Los Angeles.





The Golden Globes did take place on January 9, but they did it in a very lackluster manner with a private, closed-door event that was not televised, that did not have a red carpet or film and television figures.