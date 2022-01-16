The Bills and the memes beat the Patriots in the playoffs

The New England Patriots returned to the NFL playoffs for the first time since Tom Brady left, but the experience was not pleasant against the Buffalo Bills, who are already in the divisional round, after such a beating the Pats, that they were already out of competition from the second quarter, so the game had two periods left over. The Bostonians go home after falling 47-17.

It will have to be for the next one for the Pats, who hope to see Brady back next season, once his relationship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ends.

Mac Jones and his first playoff experience with the Patriots

The mission was too big for Mac Jones, who couldn’t bear the weight that historically falls on quarterbacks making their playoff debut. Josh Allen was a lot of piece for New England, that he will return to Boston and start vacation.

The punishment of the first quarter was harsh and from that moment it was known that it would be a difficult night for Jones and company. The result was 14-0 and at the end of the second quarter the massacre was 27-3.

It wasn’t until the third quarter that Jones could see the light at the end of the tunnel with a three-yard pass to Kendrick Bourne to convert the first touchdown for the Pats, although by that time the game was already 33-10.

But that score sparked a new reaction from the Bills, who finished the job in the fourth quarter. Josh Allen hooked up with Gabriel Davis and Tommy Doyle to approach half a hundred points: 47-10. To make the loss less ugly, Jones contacted Kendrick Bourne to make the second touchdown that left the game 47-17 and only 30 points apart before leaving for vacation.

