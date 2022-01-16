The Batman Sequel Will Smith Once Wanted To Star In

Will Smith recently immersed himself in the superhero universe playing the killer Deadshot in suicide squad. However, prior to his role in the DCEU, there was another DC hero that Smith was interested in playing.

Why did Will Smith once turn down the role of Superman?

Will Smith | Karwai Tang/Wire Image

Will Smith has been courted before for a superhero role. As Hollywood prepared to reboot the Superman franchise, Smith’s name came up as a potential star. They had even sent him a script of the reboot which eventually became Superman returns. But Smith decided to take a different path.

“The last Superman They offered me, the script came and I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to play Superman,'” Smith once said according to MTV News. “Because Jim West had already done [of Wild Wild West]And you can’t be ruining white Hollywood heroes!”

Smith also joked at the time: “If you screw up white folks’ heroes in Hollywood, you’ll never work in this town again!”

Although Smith turned down Superman, he ended up playing a character with a similar power set. One of the reasons he made 2008 Hancock it was because it was a different take on the superhero genre.

“Hancock is dark, but he’s funny,” Smith said. “You can get away with all sorts of things if it’s funny. It’s like staying on the edge of comedy, which is what I think is the beauty of this movie.”

Will Smith wanted to participate in ‘Batman Forever’

In an interview posted on Reddit, it is revealed that Will Smith was in contention for the role of Robin in Batman forever. While speaking with Jay Leno in the resurfaced footage, Smith told the former host of his plans to audition for the sidekick.

“Hey, I’d love to,” Smith said of playing Robin. “It was supposed to come out this summer, but they haven’t started casting yet.”

The men in black The actor claimed at the time that he still had a chance of getting the role. I just had to read for it.

Although I have to read for that. So, you know, it wouldn’t be a definitive thing. They’re not really sure which way they want to go,” he revealed.

Why Will Smith Didn’t Play Deadshot Again in ‘The Suicide Squad’

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/x851kbrDy4A?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

It took several years, but Will Smith finally made his way into a Batman franchise by playing Deadshot. Smith has been very open about how much he enjoyed that character, so much so that he would be open to doing a spin-off.

On his own YouTube channel Will Smith, the Independence Day The star was asked about the possibility of making a Deadshot movie.

“I hope so, I love playing Deadshot,” Smith said. “I really enjoy that character. They’ve been talking about it. If a good idea comes up… we’ve been having meetings. I’d love to. I love Deadshot.”

However, as many fans noted, Smith was not involved in James Gunn’s Suicide Squad movie, The Suicide Squad. But Smith revealed that the reason he didn’t reprise his role was simply due to scheduling conflicts.

“Yes, I was working and they were ready to shoot. It was a timing issue,” Smith said in an interview with GQ.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/A1r8gpBwxyY?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

However, Smith realized that Idris Elba is playing a different character than Deadshot. Since the role has not been recast, Smith stated that the possibility of his return still exists.

