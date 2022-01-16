The Batman further and further from the billboard

For many it has not been the most welcome news that Robert Pattinson will take on the mantle of Bruce Wayne, (aka Batman), in the cinematic universe of DC Comics, after the success of Christian Bale or Ben Affleck.

Pattinson’s pressures to become the new Batman

Without a doubt, his election entails some pressures, first, the excellent representation of his previous colleagues who had had the best directors and even a Joker, (Joker), unparalleled as Heath Ledger, (in Dark Knight); which could certainly provoke the comparison.

On the other hand, the fact that to Robert For a long time he was branded as “the vampire of Twilight”, so although he had already been a vampire, no one imagines a night watchman who shines in the sunlight. Which, was some extra stress for him in this new role.

COVID as the worst enemy of “The Batman”

Yes OK, all of the above mattered little to DC and Warner, the truth is that, the fact that Pattinson fell off the bike in the middle of recording on a totally straight track, (although with a little light rain); the fact that this version of the night watchman fell far from the DC canon line, (just like Phoenix’s Joker), and then the COVID19 pandemic created a strange environment for the premiere of “ batman ”.

Originally scheduled to premiere on June 25, 2021, This installment, according to the synopsis, should reflect how Bruce after two years of being Gotham’s vigilante finds that the villains are not the only thing that corrupts the metropolis and that his tireless fight will only be accompanied by Selina Kyle, Alfred Pennyworth and the Commissioner Gordon.

Nevertheless, due to the pandemic it was delayed March 4 this year and it could be that still, this is not entirely certain.

Warner producers are analyzing the release date of “The Batman”

According to the most recent statements of Jason Kilar, CEO of Warner Media, it was stated that although they “remain optimistic” with the release date of the film starring Pattinson, the truth is that they are also “in daily analysis” of the situation with the new variant of COVID, the “Omicron”, commenting that Although they have not yet proposed changing the date of the premiere, they do analyze delaying it if the cases continue to rise.

Related