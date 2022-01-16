The artist’s music video posted on YouTube

Oh My God! This is how internet users were left through social networks when they watched the music video for the new release Adele, which is part of her album ’21’. This is the second single released after ‘Easy on Me’; Without a doubt, both songs will mark a before and after in the artist’s career after six years of musical drought.

These are some highlights of the audiovisual piece directed by Sam Brown.

Management of aesthetics

“CanShall we talk about the audiovisual jewel that Adele gave us?” commented a user on Twitter.

According to Internet users, each frame is a perfect and beautiful photograph, since the entire video is represented under well-cared shots that illustrate what each character wants to tell us through their sadness, happiness, confusion and heartbreak.

In addition, It is worth highlighting the management of the colorization of the product, since it is black and white, giving us the feeling that we are appreciating a situation from the 1960s.

Style Change?

It was said through the networks that when will people understand that Adele will never change her style. That, if you want to see choreographies or dances, there are other artists like Dua Lipa or Katty Perry. The British is faithful to how ‘classical’ music can be, seeing herself reflected in her staging.

Even if you were able to realize, in most of the video clip the interpreter of ‘Set Fire to the Rain’ is sitting on a chair, as happened with the filming of the success that catapulted her to fame: ‘Rolling in the Deep’ . Will the same story repeat itself?

Clothing

Without a doubt, the change of emotions experienced during the video clip is the main focus of attention, represented through the outfits used by the artist, literally luxury.

One of the most surprising pieces was the Louis Vuitton white caplet brocade dress used for the second look, which was designed by Nicolas Ghesquière. It is a luxurious piece that undoubtedly reflects the drama of the scene.

An accessory that also attracted attention was the Cartier necklace that the British used in the final shots. This is part of his personal collection.

Did you like the outfits?

Evolution

After eight record releases, a clear evolution of the singer has been visualized, because in addition to her obvious physical change, we have seen Adele singing to us about love, heartbreak and overcoming.

Today, we can see in ‘Oh My God’ a mature and self-confident Adele, showing us in all the facets of the video clip diversity of duplicates of herself, being the protagonist of her own story.

Just two days after its release on YouTube, ‘Oh My God’ has more than 14 million views. Will it continue to grow in metrics?

