The 5 must-see photos Kim Kardashian posted on Instagram

kim kardashian (@kimkardashian) caused a furor on the networks with the publications he made a few hours ago. The 5 postings of stories and photographs added up to more than 16,745,113 interactions between their fans.

My birthday baby girl Chi Chi turns 4 today! My independent baby girl twin. You are the most lovable huggable snuggable baby girl on the planet. The ultimate princess! I can’t wait to celebrate with all of the Barbies and LOL Dolls a girl could dream of lol. You really have brought so much joy into our family and I love you so so soooo much!!!!

Kimberly NoelKardashian was born on October 21, 1980, began to gain a foothold in the world of fame in the early 2000s, when monopolized covers and photocalls as a friend of the also well-known socialite Paris Hilton. Kardashian appeared multiple times on the reality show The Simple Life (2003-2007), which starred Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.

His prominence increased from 2007, the year in which he premiered with his family a reality television program on E! called Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Since then has launched multiple fragrances and accessories among which its brands KKW Beauty or Skims stand out. in 2016 became the cover of Forbes magazine as one of the most coveted businesswomen in the world. Currently, after an agreement with the Coty company; her cosmetics brand KKW BEAUTY is valued at $1 billion.