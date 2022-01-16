That Tom Hank hologram: Saudi Arabia disappoints

“This has important implications for reducing regional tensions and increasing the cohesion of the Muslim world,” he added.

He then called on the world’s media and security agencies to beware of the “depravity of the Zionists” and the “stupidity of the extremists.”

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations with Iran in 2016, following an attack on Saudi offices in Iran, sparked by the execution of a prominent Shiite cleric in Saudi Arabia, Nimr Baqir al-Nimr.

Later, the war in Yemen increased tensions between Shia Iran and Sunni Saudi Arabia. Yemeni rebels have repeatedly bombed Saudi facilities with Iranian-powered drones.

Despite the tensions, Riyadh and Tehran began direct talks in 2021, without tangible results. However, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on 01/10/2022 that a new round of talks would be held in Iraq later this year.

Salmán bin Abdulaziz is the King of Saudi Arabia since 01/23/2015, after the death of his half-brother, Abdullah bin Abdelaziz. Several of King Salman’s sons hold important positions: Prince Sultan, who in the ’80s was the 1st. astronaut Salman bin Abdulaziz is the king of Saudi Arabia who delegated everything to one of his many sons, Mohammed bin Salman.

no business

Uber Technologies Inc., General Electric Co. and other foreign companies have been affected by surprise tax decisions of tens of millions of dollars from Saudi Arabia, the WSJ reported.

the construction company Bechtel Corp. it has already sent contractors back to the US as it tries to collect more than $1 billion in unpaid bills from the Saudis.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Gilead Sciences Inc. and other drugmakers have complained for years that their intellectual property is being stolen in Saudi Arabia.

Conclusion: Foreign investment in Saudi Arabia has remained very low and some companies are downsizing operations or delaying committed expansion plans.

It is a blow to the ambition of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country’s de facto leader, who in 2016 promised to build new non-oil industries by improving the business climate and creating a global hub for innovation. It is precisely what the film about the hologram for the king questioned.

Saudi Arabia has long been a difficult place to do business, with slow bureaucracy, an antiquated legal system and a poor human rights record. Prince Mohammed sought to change that, promising sweeping reforms, holding lavish investment conferences in Riyadh and rubbing shoulders with Silicon Valley executives.

Reducing Saudi Arabia’s dependence on oil has become increasingly urgent as the global economy moves away from fossil fuels, but wanting it is not the same as doing it.

A HOLOGRAM FOR THE KING – Official Trailer (MX)

Foreign direct investment in Saudi Arabia was $5.4 billion in 2020, less than half the level of a decade ago and well below the $19 billion the country had set a target. It was on track to top $6 billion in 2021 based on data through 3rd. trimester. That excludes the $12.4 billion sale of a stake in a Saudi pipeline company to foreign investors.

Plans by Apple Inc. to open a flagship store in central Riyadh several years ago have languished.

Triple Five Group, the developer of the Mall of America, has pulled out of building a multi-million dollar complex.

And the movie theater company AMC Entertainment Holdings is ceding control to its partner in the Saudi government.

Companies are attracted by the potential of Saudi Arabia, “but the economic practicalities are still being worked out.”, He said Robert Mogielnicki, scholar-in-residence at the Gulf Arab States Institute think tank in Washington, DC.

Prince Mohammed failed to change many of the old barriers to investment.

Saudi Arabia then faced a liquidity crisis by imposing retroactive taxes on dozens of large foreign companies.

The Saudi tax authority said the kingdom aspires to a fair and efficient tax policy in line with international standards. But it’s not what he did.

The government further unsettled foreign companies when it ordered them to move their regional headquarters from Dubai to Riyadh or lose government contracts. Companies were also forced to hire more Saudis. And a requirement to push local content in its products made some goods uncompetitive compared to imports.

Investors are also increasingly concerned about their physical security. While most of those arrested in Prince Mohammed’s crackdown on criticism or alleged corruption have been Saudis, some have been foreigners.

WSJ: