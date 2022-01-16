Taylor Swift will return to Hollywood with Margot Robbie and Christian Bale | culture and entertainment

Taylor Swift will return to acting in the next film by David O. Russell, which will star Margot Robbie and Christian Bale and will feature the participation of Robert De Niro.

The singer, who was already part of the failed musical “Cats”, will thus add another appearance in Hollywood, after premiering her own documentary on Netflix, making several cameos and directing the video clip of the song “The Man”.

The newspaper The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the signing of the artist, although it noted that the film’s script is being kept secret and a date for filming has not yet been set.

John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon and Timothy Olyphant close the cast of the first project that Russell will direct since the premiere of “Joy” in 2015.

In addition to “Cats,” which was a massive box-office flop, Swift has credits in two other films: “Valentine’s Day Stories,” opposite Taylor Lautner, and “The Giver,” starring Meryl Streep.

Her next film work closes one of the most productive years for the singer, since in 2020 she released two albums, “Folklore” and “Evermore”, both received with critical and public acclaim.

In addition, Swift won the Grammy for album of the year for the first, “Folklore”, with which she became the first woman to win three golden gramophones for best album, an achievement that until now was only in the hands of Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon (including Simon & Garfunkel).