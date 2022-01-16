Tanxugueiras in the first semifinal of Benidorm Fest; Bandini and Rayden, in the second | culture and entertainment

Tanxugueiras, among the great favorites to win at Benidorm Fest, will compete in the first semifinal of this Eurovision 2022 pre-selection with artists such as Varry Brava or Azúcar Moreno, while Rigoberta Bandini and Rayden, other applicants with many options, will compete in the second. .

Spanish Television has revealed this Thursday in an “exceptional” press conference some details of the competition that will take place from January 26 to 29 in the city of Alicante that gives it its name, such as that the tickets to attend will be free, although it is still unknown the capacity, and the distribution of artists in each of the qualifying rounds and their order.

As it has been revealed, the first semifinal, on January 26, will start with Luna Ki (“I’m going to die”) and will continue, in this order, with Varry Brava (“Raffaella”), Azúcar Moreno (“Postureo”), Blanca Paloma (“Secreto de agua”), Unique (“Best”), Tanxugueiras (“Terra”) and Chanel (“SloMo”).

In the case of the second, which will take place on the 27th, it will begin with Xeinn (“Eco”) and will continue successively with Marta Sango (“You are still on my mind”), Javiera Mena (“Culpa”), Gonzalo Hermida (“Who I would say it”), Rigoberta Bandini (“Ay Mama”), Rayden (“Crying Street”) and Sara Deopp (“Make You Say”).

Eva Mora, head of the Spanish delegation at Eurovision, has stated that the criterion has been “the show and the sense of rhythm”, as well as being able to articulate the montage required by the staging, developed by the artists themselves “with freedom” , and those of the guests who will also perform at each gala.

The two semifinals, lasting about 70-80 minutes, will start around 10:40 p.m., while the final, lasting 90 minutes, will start around 10:10 p.m. on January 29, when the identity of the representative will be known. from Spain at Eurovision 2022.

Everyone will be greeted by a double hexagonal-shaped stage: on the one hand, the one that will host the performances, with a large triple screen on rotating modules, and on the other, where the presenters, the jury and the called “green room”.

The public will be in the middle “if everything goes as we want it to go”, said María Eizaguirre, Director of Communication at RTVE, very cautious regarding the evolution of the sixth wave of covid-19, for which a protocol has been designed to ensure the participation of applicants.

There will be three assumptions in the event that an artist tests positive during the Benidorm Fest week: if the first rehearsal has already passed, the recording of the same will be broadcast as a reference to their performance; if it has not done so, the video clip could be taken into account and, in the case of not having it, “the worst case scenario”, the audio of the song would be reproduced with a photomontage.

The evolution of omicron and the consequent possible changes in health regulations, in addition to the necessary adjustments for general safety (passage of firefighters…), mean that it will not be known until next week if the assistants in the pit will be seated or standing and, therefore, the total capacity (there will, yes, be two stands with 300 seated people each).

“We have not wanted to give tickets yet so as not to have to withdraw them later. We know that there is interest and we are the first interested in it being full, but we cannot put that before security measures,” Eizaguirre pointed out, to which Mora has added that “the absolute priority is to safeguard the spectacle”.

Once the capacity is known, there will be three ticket quotas that will be distributed by RTVE, the Generalitat Valenciana and the Benidorm City Council among their representatives and staff, as they deem appropriate.

A fourth quota will be managed by a company hired by Boomerang to distribute them among those who wish to attend as an audience, although the criteria have not been closed at the moment.

“We want the eurofans to be able to participate in the Benidorm Fest and we will try to get it to all the places in the fairest and most equitable way. What has been decided is that they will be free tickets”, Mora assured, before specifying that the winners will be able to decide if they go to all or only to some of the galas.

It has also been notified that the professional jury, whose composition will be known next week, will be made up of five “independent experts, not linked to the recording industry and without interest in one or another candidacy”, three of them Spanish and two foreigners. Their verdict will be presented jointly.

As for the composition of the demographic jury, which will represent half of the popular vote (the other half will come from televoting), it will be carried out by the company Ipsos, the same company that is in charge of this task at the San Remo Festival in Italy.

Broadly speaking, it has been specified that there will be 300 people (and 130 reservists) from all the Autonomous Communities in volume proportional to their number of inhabitants, with quotas by gender and age “to achieve a representative sample of the Spanish population”. They may not train or people related to television, record companies, advertising or the area of ​​market research.

Thanks to an agreement with Warner Music, there will be a physical album with the fourteen songs of Benidorm Fest.