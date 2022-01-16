Sylvester Stallone shows his body more muscular than ever in an old photo of Rocky

With so many action movies behind us, we are used to seeing Sylvester Stallone in very good physical shape, especially at the beginning of his career in the 1970s and 1980s when his slim build and good muscles – the result of his strong body work in films such as Rocky- they made him one of the stars with the most dazzling physique of those years.

However, the preparation to achieve such a goal with his body took him to an extreme that was even dangerous for his health. And it is that according to what Stallone has told in an Instagram post, he came to present a weight of 75 KG with a very low percentage of body fat of 2.8%, the lowest he has ever had, which translated into that great corpulence that he displayed throughout the 80s. In addition, to illustrate this fact, the actor has accompanied him with the imposing photograph of the moment in which he had these physical characteristics. And it’s really impressive.

“A fun flashback because today I have nothing interesting to report. Here I was preparing for the fight against MR. T. He was a strong guy. Believe me. This is also the lowest weight and body fat I have ever had. 166 lbs (75 KG) and 2.8% body fat. And that was difficult.”, Stallone wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos of Rocky.

Specifically, these images belong to the filming and action of Rocky III, at the moment in which the character of Sylvester Stallone faced Clubber Lang, the role that the legendary fighter gave life to Mr T. In the first photo, you can see the immense back of the actor along with his huge and strong arms, possibly the shot where we have seen him more muscular and toned so far.

These are followed by other images of Stallone getting ready in the gym, various behind-the-scenes shots of Rocky III, and several frames from the film such as his triumphant moment against Mr. T. But none as impressive as his toned back against that low body fat percentage of 2.8%. And of course, to achieve that physique, he had to undergo immense training and a very measured diet that, as Stallone detailed years ago in another publication on his social networks, took him to the limit of his strength.

Sylvester Stallone at the premiere of The Suicide Squad. (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

In 2017, the actor shared another photo of Rocky III on Instagram where he discussed his diet in detail. According to his words, he ate based on small pieces of food and drank up to 25 cups of coffee a day, which obviously caused health complications such as constant dizziness and a constant lack of energy. And all this in the middle of a film with a very intense work rhythm like the third installment of Rocky.

“Between rounds it made me dizzy and exhausted me quite a bit. I was on a very high protein diet that didn’t give me much physical or mental energy. During that period, I ate only very small portions of oatmeal cookies made with brown rice and up to 25 cups of coffee a day with honey and a couple of tuna balls. Sounds amazing, right?, wrote.

In fact, the actor himself acknowledges that this diet and such low levels of body fat were highly dangerous, although he explains that he launched himself to overcome his own physical limitations because with Rocky III he wanted to talk about adaptation and the changes necessary to overcome challenges and challenges.

“At that point, my body fat dropped to 2.9%, which is a really dangerous level. I may have looked pretty good on the outside, but on the inside it was a very dangerous thing to do.. But I wanted the movie to be about change. How people have to adapt to different challenges because if they don’t, they will be conquered. I will always believe that adaptation is the key to survival and that is what this story is about.”, nuanced

