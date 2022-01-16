Sylvester Stallone Reveals a Rocky III Secret

After the success of Rocky III, Stallone continued the story after having defeated apollo creed (Carl Weathers). history shows how apollo retires, leaving the Stallion as the only world heavyweight champion. Rocky sweeps defending his title, but in all that rush of victories, loses its flame, loses the “eye of the tiger”.

In parallel, a pedant and talented boxer named Clubber Lang (Mr. T) begins to move up the ranks, giving him the chance to challenge Rocky for the title fight. Meanwhile, the champion begins to lose track of his career, especially when he has a exhibition match before a professional wrestling called thunderlips (Hulk Hogan).

Since that exhibition fight is mentioned, the unthinkable arises. Using your account Instagram, Stallone shared a photo from the set of Rocky III, which shows him and Hulk Hogan in the ring. The photo reveals that they used a rudimentary method for what Hogan seems taller what sly: they put him on a bench.

Rocky 3 – Rocky vs. Thunderlips (1080p)

Stallone is 1.77 meters tall. while Hogan 2.01 meters, to make the wrestler look even more imposing in the photograph, they used a small bench to add some threatening centimeters. Rumors suggest that Sly used the same method when they came face to face. Rocky and Ivan Drago in Rocky IV. Dolph Lundgren, who gives life to the boxer from the USSR, measures 1.96 and although he is of a slim build, which gives him a taller perspective, a few more centimeters they made it even more dangerous than it already seemed. Now that Stallone is about to release the Directors Cut of Rocky IV, fans are already crying out to the actor that they would also like to see a special cut of the third film.

