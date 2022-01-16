Summary and goals: Xolos Tijuana 1-1 León in Liga MX Clausura 2022 | 01/15/2022

There is no penalty! After the VAR review, the infraction is not marked by an offside prior to said play.

Penalty for Tijuana! Rodolfo Cota commits an infraction on Edgar López.

Five minutes are added.

José Iván Rodríguez, Fiera midfielder, is cautioned.

Rodolfo Cotta! The visiting goalkeeper is already a factor. On this occasion, he rejected Mauro Manotas’s powerful header with both hands. Xolos was close to turning the score around.

León makes changes in his eleventh: Santiago Ormeño and Jorge Díaz replace Luis Montes and Elías Hernández.

Víctor Dávila, León attacker, also receives the preventive card.

The Argentinian Lucas Rodriguez he ties the game with a cross and placed shot.

Tijuana makes its first modification: Facundo Ferreyra enters for Christian Rivera.

Almost! Great bilge by Jonathan Orozco to avoid the double by Víctor Dávila.

Yonatthan Rak, element of Xolos, joins the admonished; He is the third of his team.

The actions of the Tijuana 0-1 León match are resumed.

Without having an outstanding performance, León is succeeding in Tijuana.

Four minutes of replacement are added.

Rodolfo Cotta! The visiting goalkeeper narrows and contains David Barbona’s shot.

León makes his first move: Andrés Mosquera enters for the injured Jaine Barreiro.

José Juan Vázquez, member of Xolos, receives the yellow card for a strong tackle on Jaine Barreiro, who seems unable to continue.

Xolos was being superior in every way, but a mistake is costing him momentarily losing the game.

Victor Davila He takes advantage of a defensive error by Víctor Guzmán to head towards the goal and define before Jonathan Orozco’s bailout.

Rodolfo Cota comes out, commits an infraction outside the area and becomes the first cautioned of the match.

Near! David Barbona’s low shot barely passes by one side of León’s goal.

Roll the ball in the Hot! Tijuana and León are already facing each other.

In short tournament MX League, these two clubs have met in 24 occasions, and so far there have been 3 draws, 9 wins for Tijuana and 12 for León.

Alfonso White; Gil Burón, Andrés Mosquera, Pedro Hernández, Bryan Romero, Jorge Díaz, Fidel Ambriz, Héctor Uribe, Santiago Ormeño and Juan Rangel.

Gil Alcala; Eduardo Tercero, Sebastián Yanez, Luis Gamiz, Edgar López, Eduardo Armenta, César Castillo, Alam Galindo, Facundo Ferreyra and Rubén Hernández.

Rodolfo Cota; William Tesillo, Jaine Barreiro, Ramiro González, José Rodríguez, Ángel Mena, Jean Meneses, Santiago Colombatto, José Ramírez, Víctor Dávila and Omar Fernández.

Jonathan Orozco; Brayan Angulo, Yonatthan Rak, Vladimir Loroña, Víctor Guzmán, Marcel Ruiz, Lucas Rodríguez, Cristian Rivera, David Barbosa, José Vázquez and Mauro Manotas.

The central referee for this match will be Fernando Hernández; José Baños, first assistant; Michel Caballero, second line; Víctor Cáceres, fourth officer; Adonai Escobedo, VAR, and Juan Rangel, AVAR.

In counterpart, those commanded by Ariel Holan they didn’t make their debut since their match against the Atlas Foxes in Jalisco was postponed until the following week.