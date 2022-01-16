Summary and goals: Xolos Tijuana 1-1 León in Liga MX Clausura 2022 | 01/15/2022

23:08 36 minutes ago

Finish the match!

23:04 40 minutes ago

90+5′

There is no penalty! After the VAR review, the infraction is not marked by an offside prior to said play.

23:04 41 minutes ago

90+3′

Penalty for Tijuana! Rodolfo Cota commits an infraction on Edgar López.

23:02 42 minutes ago

90′

Five minutes are added.

22:54 an hour ago

86′

José Iván Rodríguez, Fiera midfielder, is cautioned.

22:52 an hour ago

82′

Rodolfo Cotta! The visiting goalkeeper is already a factor. On this occasion, he rejected Mauro Manotas’s powerful header with both hands. Xolos was close to turning the score around.

22:50 an hour ago

78′

León makes changes in his eleventh: Santiago Ormeño and Jorge Díaz replace Luis Montes and Elías Hernández.

22:45 an hour ago

71′

Víctor Dávila, León attacker, also receives the preventive card.

22:40 an hour ago

TIJUANA GOAL!

The Argentinian Lucas Rodriguez he ties the game with a cross and placed shot.

22:35 an hour ago

58′

Tijuana makes its first modification: Facundo Ferreyra enters for Christian Rivera.

22:30 an hour ago

52′

Almost! Great bilge by Jonathan Orozco to avoid the double by Víctor Dávila.

22:25 an hour ago

46′

Yonatthan Rak, element of Xolos, joins the admonished; He is the third of his team.

22:20 an hour ago

The second half is already played!

The actions of the Tijuana 0-1 León match are resumed.

22:15 an hour ago

Finish the first half!

Without having an outstanding performance, León is succeeding in Tijuana.

22:10 2 hours ago

Four. Five’

Four minutes of replacement are added.

22:05 2 hours ago

36′

Rodolfo Cotta! The visiting goalkeeper narrows and contains David Barbona’s shot.

22:00 2 hours ago

35′

León makes his first move: Andrés Mosquera enters for the injured Jaine Barreiro.

21:55 2 hours ago

32′

José Juan Vázquez, member of Xolos, receives the yellow card for a strong tackle on Jaine Barreiro, who seems unable to continue.

21:45 2 hours ago

25′

Xolos was being superior in every way, but a mistake is costing him momentarily losing the game.

21:40 2 hours ago

LION GOAL!

Victor Davila He takes advantage of a defensive error by Víctor Guzmán to head towards the goal and define before Jonathan Orozco’s bailout.

21:35 2 hours ago

8′

Rodolfo Cota comes out, commits an infraction outside the area and becomes the first cautioned of the match.

21:30 2 hours ago

two’

Near! David Barbona’s low shot barely passes by one side of León’s goal.

21:25 2 hours ago

Starts the match!

Roll the ball in the Hot! Tijuana and León are already facing each other.

21:20 2 hours ago

Background between Xolos and Fieras

In short tournament MX League, these two clubs have met in 24 occasions, and so far there have been 3 draws, 9 wins for Tijuana and 12 for León.

21:15 2 hours ago

Lion Substitutes

Alfonso White; Gil Burón, Andrés Mosquera, Pedro Hernández, Bryan Romero, Jorge Díaz, Fidel Ambriz, Héctor Uribe, Santiago Ormeño and Juan Rangel.

21:10 3 hours ago

Tijuana Substitutes

Gil Alcala; Eduardo Tercero, Sebastián Yanez, Luis Gamiz, Edgar López, Eduardo Armenta, César Castillo, Alam Galindo, Facundo Ferreyra and Rubén Hernández.

21:05 3 hours ago

Leon’s confirmed line-up

Rodolfo Cota; William Tesillo, Jaine Barreiro, Osvaldo Rodríguez, José Rodríguez, Luis Montes (C), Elías Hernández, Ángel Mena, Santiago Colombatto, José Ramírez and Víctor Dávila.

21:00 3 hours ago

Confirmed Xolos lineup

Jonathan Orozco; Brayan Angulo (C), Yonatthan Rak, Vladimir Loroña, Víctor Guzmán, Marcel Ruiz, Lucas Rodríguez, Cristian Rivera, David Barbona, José Vázquez and Mauro Manotas.

20:55 3 hours ago

Xolos is partying

20:50 3 hours ago

Lion Summons

20:45 3 hours ago

Let’s start!

20:40 3 hours ago

Do not take off from here to follow the Xolos Tijuana vs León live

20:35 3 hours ago

Where and how to watch Xolos de Tijuana vs León online and live

20:30 3 hours ago

Leon’s latest lineup

Rodolfo Cota; William Tesillo, Jaine Barreiro, Ramiro González, José Rodríguez, Ángel Mena, Jean Meneses, Santiago Colombatto, José Ramírez, Víctor Dávila and Omar Fernández.

20:25 3 hours ago

Last lineup of Xolos de Tijuana

Jonathan Orozco; Brayan Angulo, Yonatthan Rak, Vladimir Loroña, Víctor Guzmán, Marcel Ruiz, Lucas Rodríguez, Cristian Rivera, David Barbosa, José Vázquez and Mauro Manotas.

20:20 3 hours ago

León, commitment to continuity

20:15 3 hours ago

Tijuana, with several casualties

20:10 4 hours ago

Arbitration designations for the match Xolos Tijuana vs León

The central referee for this match will be Fernando Hernández; José Baños, first assistant; Michel Caballero, second line; Víctor Cáceres, fourth officer; Adonai Escobedo, VAR, and Juan Rangel, AVAR.

20:05 4 hours ago

How does Leon arrive?

In counterpart, those commanded by Ariel Holan they didn’t make their debut since their match against the Atlas Foxes in Jalisco was postponed until the following week.

20:00 4 hours ago

How’s it coming Xolos

The previous weekend, during his visit to Mexico City, those led by Sebastián Méndez they fell 2-0 against the Machine Sky Blue Cross.

19:55 4 hours ago

The runner-up visits the border

19:50 4 hours ago

Good morning to all VAVEL readers!

.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker