‘Succession’ star slams Johnny Depp as overrated in new book

Many know Brian Cox from Succession and the X Men films, with the veteran Scottish actor now delighting readers with stories from his decades in the industry through his new autobiography.

As recently published in GQ, and told for the first time in Put the rabbit in the hat, the man known for playing William Stryker and Hannibal Lecter in Michael Mann’s underrated film manhunter opened up about the roles he didn’t get, turning his attention to Johnny Depp.

The American artist has been on a personal and professional slump of late, with many pining for the days of his previous successes, but for Cox, much of this was not earned. In his opinion, Depp was highly overrated and really had it easy.

“Pirates of the Caribbean, it’s very much the ‘Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow’ show. Depp, while I’m sure he’s nice, he’s so over the top, so overrated. I mean, Edward Scissorhands. Let’s face it, if you come in with hands like that and pale, scarred makeup, you don’t have to do anything. it did not. Subsequently, it has done even less”.

Cox went on to point out how Depp’s star has fallen in 2022 in the public eye, musing on how if he were to accept a role similar to the pirates of the CaribbeanNow Governor Swann would have given it to an actor like Brendan Gleeson.

Depp has not responded to the comments as of yet, and it is not yet known if he will. Some actors do, as anyone who remembers the feud between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel can attest to, and many others simply don’t take the time to do so.